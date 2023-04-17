CAREERS

TV One seeks to hire the very best and brightest talent who are enthusiastic and passionate to fulfill the company’s mission of being the premiere television destination for African American adults. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for positions or submit your resume for general consideration.

TV One is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.

TV One does not accept unsolicited resumes, that is, resumes and submissions that are not associated with or in pursuit of a career or internship opportunity posted on this website.

Below, you will find opportunities currently available at TV One.

Ad Sales & Marketing

Ad Sales Coordinator (New York, NY – Hybrid Remote)

Ad Sales Coordinator, Direct Response (New York, NY – Hybrid Remote)

Finance

Staff Accountant (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

Marketing & Creative Services

Producer/Writer (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

Scheduling & Acquisitions

Director, Scheduling & Acquisitions (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

TV One is not accepting internship applications at this time. Deadlines for future internship applications will be updated later in 2023.

TV One offers an academic credit internship program for college/university sophomore, junior, senior undergraduate students. Internships are available for the following departments:

Ad Sales Intern (New York City, NY)

Business Analytics Intern (New York City, NY)

Content Distribution & Marketing Intern (Silver Spring, MD)

Digital Media Producer Intern (Silver Spring, MD)

Finance Intern (Silver Spring, MD)

Human Resource Intern (Silver Spring, MD)

Legal Intern (Silver Spring, MD)

Marketing Intern (Silver Spring, MD)

Network Operations Intern (Silver Spring, MD)

Programming Intern (Silver Spring, MD; New York City, NY; Los Angeles, CA)

Public Relations (Silver Spring, MD or Los Angeles, CA)

Scheduling & Research (Silver Spring, MD)

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information.

When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).