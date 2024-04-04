Direct Response Account Executive (New York, NY – Hybrid Remote)

CLOSE

SUMMARY:

The Direct Response Account Executive is responsible for achieving advertising revenue targets through direct sales in assigned territories.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Carry out the entire sales process from initial contact to deal close.

Build and maintain exceptional relationships with advertisers and agencies by communicating TV One Network’s values and brand strength.

Actively prospect for sales opportunities across all TV One Network’s Linear and Advanced TV platforms; including CTV, Cable VOD, OLV, network Apps.

Create compelling presentations that convey the benefits and features of TV One Network’s programming, viewing audience, and

Deliver Upfront and Network Presentation to advertising partners.

Proactively keep clients informed of status of schedules such as potential clearance issues, rates, and marketplace conditions.

Make in-person visits to agencies/clients and host virtual prospecting meetings per management’s direction.

Generate revenue through new account development and growing existing accounts.

Respond to requests for proposals.

Implement approved advertising sales strategies set forth by sales management.

Monitor trends in African-American consumption practices that may impact the overall business.

Remain up to date with client strategies and campaigns.

Partner with research to provide clients with syndicated and proprietary data that will aid in maintaining current business and securing new business.

Remain current with competitive networks and linear and CTV media landscape.

Collaborate with the Integrated Marketing division when appropriate to develop and pitch cross-platform campaigns and sponsorship opportunities.

Stay current with TV One Network’s ratings performance and programming by partnering with research department.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Strong knowledge of cable industry and in particular as it relates to African-American demographics.

Basic knowledge of OTT/CTV media landscape.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Strong verbal and written communication and negotiation skills.

Excellent presentation skills exhibiting executive presence with clear and concise communication.

Knowledge of project management methods and techniques.

20-30% domestic travel.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and minimum 8+ years Direct Response advertising sales or equivalent sales experience.

Salary Range: $80,000 – $100,000 + commission

