URBAN ONE HONORS: BEST IN BLACK
The 6th annual Urban One Honors is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives. This year’s distinguished recipients include: Dionne Warwick (Lifetime Achievement), Chlöe (Generation Next), Frankie Beverly (Living Legend), Donald Lawrence (Inspirational Impact), and Mary J. Blige (Entertainment Icon). Join us for this star-studded event, as we celebrate and showcase the Best In Black, on Sunday, Feb. 25th at 8/7c on TV One and CLEO TV.
2024 HONOREE SPEECHES
RED CARPET EXPERIENCE CLIPS
HONOREE PROFILES
SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS
When you hear “Best in Black,” think of the best of who we are… in music, television and film, sports, politics and every other realm that Black culture has touched and turned up a notch! The 6th annual Urban One Honors will be no different. GET READY… for electrifying performances, empowering speeches, and unforgettable […]
All hail the queen! Get ready for a Family Affair at the 6th annual Urban One Honors because we’re set to give the Queen of Hip Hop Soul some Real Love! The legendary Mary J. Blige, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress, will be recognized as this year’s Entertainment Icon Honoree. Mary […]