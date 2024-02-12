Urban One Honors: Best in Black - Honorees + Talent

URBAN ONE HONORS: BEST IN BLACK

The 6th annual Urban One Honors is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives. This year’s distinguished recipients include: Dionne Warwick (Lifetime Achievement), Chlöe (Generation Next), Frankie Beverly (Living Legend), Donald Lawrence (Inspirational Impact), and Mary J. Blige (Entertainment Icon). Join us for this star-studded event, as we celebrate and showcase the Best In Black, on Sunday, Feb. 25th at 8/7c on TV One and CLEO TV.

2024 HONOREE SPEECHES
Dionne Warwick Accepts 2024 Lifetime Achievement Honor | Urban One Honors
Frankie Beverly Accepts 2024 Living Legend Honor | Urban One Honors
Mary J. Blige Accepts 2024 Entertainment Icon Honor | Urban One Honors
Donald Lawrence Accepts 2024 Inspirational Impact Honor | Urban One Honors
Chlöe Accepts 2024 Generation Next Honor | Urban One Honors
RED CARPET EXPERIENCE CLIPS
LeToya Luckett Hosts TV One Live From the Red Carpet Coverage at Urban One Honors
Ms. Cathy Hughes Talks "Celebrating Our Own" with Michelle Rice | Urban One Honors Red Carpet
The Significance of ‘ONE’ | Urban One Honors Red Carpet Experience
What Does Best in Black Mean? | Urban One Honors Red Carpet Experience
What Does Best in Black Mean? | Urban One Honors Red Carpet Experience

Urban One Honors: Best in Black Red Carpet Experience Recap
Trina Braxton on Mary J. Blige's Legacy | Urban One Honors Red Carpet Experience
HONOREE PROFILES
Music Legend Dionne Warwick Has Been a Leading Voice for Over 6 Decades | Urban One Honors

Frankie Beverly is Undoubtedly a Living Legend | Urban One Honors

“Iconic” is an Understatement When it Comes to Mary J. Blige | Urban One Honors

Looking Back at Donald Lawrence’s Dynamic Inspirational Impact | Urban One Honors

Chlöe is Up NEXT! | Urban One Honors

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

  When you hear “Best in Black,” think of the best of who we are… in music, television and film, sports, politics and every other realm that Black culture has touched and turned up a notch! The 6th annual Urban One Honors will be no different. GET READY… for electrifying performances, empowering speeches, and unforgettable […]

Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors

  All hail the queen! Get ready for a Family Affair at the 6th annual Urban One Honors because we’re set to give the Queen of Hip Hop Soul some Real Love! The legendary Mary J. Blige, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress, will be recognized as this year’s Entertainment Icon Honoree. Mary […]

