Manager, Consumer Marketing (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

SUMMARY:

The Manager of Consumer Marketing is responsible for developing and managing TV One’s consumer marketing and promotional campaigns with the goals of driving awareness, reach, and ratings for network initiatives.

This position will be the day-to-day manager for all campaign planning and development, and execution oversight for off-channel media campaigns.

Additionally, this Manager position will be responsible for the development of marketing strategies for all key initiatives and the sharing of the strategies to all internal departments and sister companies to ensure clear communication of the priorities, messaging, and goals.

The Manager will provide execution oversight of the development of marketing assets, including print, online, radio, digital and social media.

The Manager will report in to the Sr Director of Consumer Marketing and will drive the collaboration and communication of the overall brand experience with internal departments and consumers. Additionally, this position works in collaboration with the Sr Manager of Consumer Marketing and manages Global Edit as well as MADD Consumer Marketing calendar for the department at large.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Contribute strategic thinking and new ideas to the building and development of consumers promotions and marketing campaigns.

Work on marketing strategies, in partnership with the internal research team and media agency, for programming initiatives to inform our understanding of the target audience, targeted audience, and metrics for success for each campaign.

Develop strategy and creative marketing briefs that include the marketing and media strategy, target audiences, show positioning, messaging, and creative focus for all priorities

Develop creative marketing briefs that include the marketing and media strategy, target audiences, show positioning, messaging, and creative focus for all priorities.

Initiate, develop and manage the execution of 360° marketing campaigns across print, on-air, out-of-home, digital, radio and non-traditional platforms.

Present and communicate marketing campaign goals and execution of plan with internal departments, and when needed, senior executives.

Collaborate with internal departments to ensure that marketing objectives and executions are cohesive across all marketing and media.

Manage the creative development of all marketing elements to ensure art and messaging are consistent and on-strategy.

Manage the strategy, creation, and execution of special events that elevate the brand(s)

Manage budgets to determine positive ROI and ensure budget alignment.

Able to manage staff at the managerial level and below.

Other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Strong knowledge of cable industry as it relates to multicultural demographics.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment while managing multiple projects.

Strong verbal, and written communication and presentation skills required.

Strong leadership presence

Strong organizational skills are a must.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office with exceptional PowerPoint skills; knowledge of Canva and Asana a plus.

Ability to interact and get along with peers, clients, vendors, talent, and colleagues in other departments.

10% – 30% travel as needed.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

B.A. in Marketing, Business Administration or Communications preferred and a minimum 5 – 8 years of experience in network television marketing.

If interested in applying for the Manager, Consumer Marketing position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).