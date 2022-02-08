by Human Resources

February 8, 2022

SUMMARY:

The Director, Scheduling & Acquisitions is responsible for managing the scheduling strategy for the linear and digital platforms of TV One Networks as well as buying and licensing acquired content. The position is responsible for maximizing ratings and revenue and meeting the demands to achieve both objectives.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work closely with SVP, Scheduling and Acquisitions and team to develop programming strategies/schedules that achieve or exceed rating and revenue goals

Manage the production of network schedule grids from scheduling database and supervise schedule changes across platforms

Identify, evaluate and secure acquisition opportunities utilizing data to make optimal acquisition decisions

Develop short and long-term scheduling strategies that maximize inventory

Work closely with Ad Sales to create sponsorship opportunities by identifying stunts and scheduling synergies.

Develop programming events/stunts to further TV One Networks original programming and compose strategy documents that communicate plans to partner departments

Serve as primary liaison and manages schedule information flow to Ad Sales, Production, Marketing, Communications, Content Distribution and other key stakeholders

Collaborate with On-Air Promotion group on the development and implementation of on-air promotional strategies and commitments

Generate monthly VOD and other non-linear schedules with specific episodic information and stunts

Partner with Research team on providing data to support scheduling strategies

Track, compile and report on competitive information to help maximize TV One Networks’ scheduling strategy against other networks

Present scheduling and acquisition strategies at network meetings

Track and monitor episodic runs against contractual limitations to fulfill amortization schedules

Work on special reports, projects and additional duties as assigned

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Heavy viewer of multi-platform content with an insatiable appetite for a variety of program genres.

Strong knowledge of television, film, and media content of interest to the African-American audience.

Must have a minimum of 5 years of prior program scheduling and acquisition experience with a cable/digital channel or network

Proficiency in scheduling database software system

Ability to multi-task and work effectively under changing priorities and time constraints.

Excellent verbal, written communication, and presentation skills.

Detail oriented and hyper-organized.

Must possess strong interpersonal skills with the ability to work as part of a cross functional team and communicate with staff at all levels.

Knowledge of audience research and Nielsen ratings

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Strong internet research skills.

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field desirable and strong knowledge of television/cable/digital industry

If interested in applying for the Director, Scheduling & Acquisitions position, please click the "apply now" button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

