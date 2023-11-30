Fa La La La FUN on TV One!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we want you to join us as we spread holiday cheer! 🎄

TV One is ushering in the holiday season with holiday episodes of classic sitcoms and holiday movie marathons every Sunday, plus on Christmas Day!

Throughout the month, viewers will feel the joy of the holidays through laughter, heart-warming family gatherings and love. Tis’ the season to be jolly and have FA LA LA LA FUN! 

Celebrate the Holidays With Fa La La La Fun on TV One!

You’re gonna want to keep your TVs locked to TV One in December! 🎄 We’re having a lot of “Fa La La La Fun” all-month long with your favorite holiday movies and sitcoms! Who’s ready? ❄️ Tune in only on TV One!

