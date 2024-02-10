GOOD TIMES 50: Still Golden

50 years ago, the Evans family graced our screens through GOOD TIMES and the world of television was never the same! Florida and James Evans and their three children, J.J., Thelma, and Michael, allowed Black families to see themselves on-screen, teaching valuable lessons that would stick with viewers forever. TV One is celebrating with a 3-day mega-marathon event with all the best episodes, exclusive interviews, and iconic moments.

Good Times 50: Still Golden Marathon
0:30

Good Times 50: Still Golden Marathon

We’re celebrating 50 years of Good Times, and it’s gonna be DYN-O-MITE! 💣 Join us for our 3-day mega-marathon event with all the best episodes, exclusive interviews, and iconic moments starting Friday, February 9 at 9p/8c only on TV One! #GoodTimesGolden50

WATCH | Exclusive Interview Clips
How Bern Nadette Stanis Got Discovered & Won the Role of Thelma | Good Times 50: Still Golden
2:40

How Bern Nadette Stanis Got Discovered & Won the Role of Thelma | Good Times 50: Still Golden

Ralph Carter Talks Journey to Television | Good Times 50: Still Golden
3:01

Ralph Carter Talks Journey to Television | Good Times 50: Still Golden

Jimmie Walker on Life Before Taking on J.J. Evans | Good Times 50: Still Golden
3:20

Jimmie Walker on Life Before Taking on J.J. Evans | Good Times 50: Still Golden

Jimmie Walker Talks Improv-ing J.J. & Owning the Role | Good Times 50: Still Golden
3:25

Jimmie Walker Talks Improv-ing J.J. & Owning the Role | Good Times 50: Still Golden

Bern Nadette Stanis Reflects on the Evolution of Thelma | Good Times 50: Still Golden
4:00

Bern Nadette Stanis Reflects on the Evolution of Thelma | Good Times 50: Still Golden

Ralph Carter's Favorite Good Times Memories From Premiere to Finale | Good Times 50: Still Golden
3:32

Ralph Carter’s Favorite Good Times Memories From Premiere to Finale | Good Times 50: Still Golden

