GOOD TIMES 50: Still Golden
50 years ago, the Evans family graced our screens through GOOD TIMES and the world of television was never the same! Florida and James Evans and their three children, J.J., Thelma, and Michael, allowed Black families to see themselves on-screen, teaching valuable lessons that would stick with viewers forever. TV One is celebrating with a 3-day mega-marathon event with all the best episodes, exclusive interviews, and iconic moments.
We’re celebrating 50 years of Good Times, and it’s gonna be DYN-O-MITE! 💣 Join us for our 3-day mega-marathon event with all the best episodes, exclusive interviews, and iconic moments starting Friday, February 9 at 9p/8c only on TV One! #GoodTimesGolden50
WATCH | Exclusive Interview Clips