Sr. Project Manager (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

CLOSE

SUMMARY:

MARKETING AND CREATIVE SERVICES SR. PROJECT MANAGER

As a Marketing and Creative Services Sr. Project Manager (Sr.PM), coordinate off-channel marketing and creative services projects, timing, administrative coordination, and processes to ensure that our projects are delivered on time, budget and produce the desired results. You will be the go-to person for everything involving a project’s organization, client communication, planning, and timeline. You’ll be efficient and manage your project management tools and organizational skills as you work closely with the Sr. Project Manager of this fast-paced workflow, that liaisons internally and cross-departmentally. It’ll be your responsibility to map out and implement all the tasks involved in executing these strategies. You’ll also call on your superb relationship-building skills as you develop and maintain strong, professional connections with our clients, staff, and vendors. The Sr. Project Manager is responsible for driving projects from start to completion with all internal teams within Marketing and Creative Services. This role reports to the Director of Production Management.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide Project Timelines, Communication and Oversight

Manage the full project lifecycle.

Oversee schedules and resources, developing an initial project plan and timeline to ensure team members understand expectations and clients deliver materials needed to execute.

Identify areas where team members are needed to ensure project milestones and deliverables are completed according to the schedule.

Manage Project Management Tool – MRF

Maintain knowledge of and remain up to date on management tools, timelines and all areas informed of scope, requirements and client relations for optimal off-channel promotion, trade, digital and consumer marketing.

Establish project schedules and ensure that key stakeholders adhere to them.

Coordinate Cross-Function Teams

Coordinate relevant and timely information as necessary between internal leadership, Director of Production Management and cross functional departments.

Maintain and enhance efficiency of project management system for purposes that include but not limited to the following: communicate team/department priorities, ensure project milestones, deadlines, and budget expectations are met, and set expectations for the end result.

Responsible for maintaining regular, weekly progress reports, as well as scheduling and leading regular meetings with the various teams.

Lead Project-Related Client Communication

Establish and maintain ongoing client communications to update, gather relevant information, prioritize tasks, as well as with receive client feedback on deliverables.

Communicate with clients and internal teams as scope of the projects shift.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Strong knowledge of marketing and advertising project management skills preferably in media or entertainment

Highly organized and detail oriented with history in leading campaigns or projects

Must be proficient in Asana project management software.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and especially PowerPoint; PM Tools

Strong verbal, written communication and presentation skills required

Strong leadership presence, ability to work in fast-paced environment

Strong organizational skills are a must, manage multiple projects at once

Ability to strategically prioritize multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines.

Ability to interact and get along with peers, clients, and colleagues in other departments.

Proficiency in creative workflow, Knowledgeable in marketing multi-platform assets

Excellent problem-solving skills, create marketing solutions

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

B.A. in Marketing, Business Administration or Communications preferred and minimum 5 – 8 years of experience in network television marketing.

If interested in applying for the Sr. Project Manager position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorize us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).