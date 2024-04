When it comes to dance movies, “You Got Served” is at the top of your list, right!? 🔥 Raz-B reflects on how B2K landed the gig, the experience of being a part of such a classic movie & what the opportunity could’ve turned into! 🎟️🤑 He tells his story in an all-new Uncensored this Sunday at 10p/9c only on TV One!