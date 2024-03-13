UNCENSORED

The Story of Ginuwine’s Discovery in the Early 90s | Uncensored

Here’s a little history lesson for those that don’t know… Ginuwine was discovered by Devante Swing from Jodeci in the early 90s! From working his way inside the building to actually showcasing his skills, he tells the story of how it all went down at a hotel after the iconic R&B group’s concert. The chance encounter put him position to be on the same label as Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Tweet, and more! You don’t want to miss an all-new episode of Uncensored Sunday, March 17th at 10p/9c, only on TV One.

