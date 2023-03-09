ExtrasEpisode Clips 0:30 Payback Returns to True Crime Mondays 0:30 EVERY MONDAY ON TV ONE 🔍 True Crime Stories That Matter 1:05 Identifying Who Shot Nicole Jones | PAYBACK 1:07 Retaliation Goes Awry | PAYBACK 1:21 Love Triangle Turned Deadly | PAYBACK 1:01 Deadly Conflict in Toledo | PAYBACK 1:58 Who Could Have Targeted Miguel | PAYBACK 1:12 Making Miguel Aponte Pay | PAYBACK 2:15 Miya Marcano | PAYBACK 2:15 Denying His Advances | PAYBACK 1:26 Who Wanted Timothy to Pay | PAYBACK 1:37 Who Targeted Mac Dre | PAYBACK 1:37 Who Targeted Mac Dre | PAYBACK 1:13 Dream Wedding Turned into a Nightmare | PAYBACK 2:15 Who Hit John Keyes | PAYBACK 1:08 Timera Branch | PAYBACK 3:28 Who Invited Agustin Garcia | PAYBACK 0:54 Derrick Thurman | PAYBACK 1:11 Armando Caballero | PAYBACK 0:00 Rap Wars | PAYBACK 0:00 Kelly Confesses | PAYBACK 0:00 Kelly Forbes | PAYBACK 0:00 The House Across the Street | PAYBACK 0:00 Monique and Gary Lee | PAYBACK 0:00 Family’s Suspicions | PAYBACK 0:00 Jacobee Flowers | PAYBACK 0:00 Luring Vanessa | PAYBACK 0:00 Olivia Moody | PAYBACK 0:00 Home Invasion or Cover Up | PAYBACK 0:00 Thirty Years Later | PAYBACK 0:00 Traumatic Night to Remember | PAYBACK 0:00 Vengeful Husband | PAYBACK 0:00 First 911 Caller | PAYBACK 0:00 Teenaged Love Gone Wrong | PAYBACK 0:00 Evil Times Two | PAYBACK 0:00 Possible Reason for Revenge | PAYBACK 0:00 Justin Glover & Lawrence Murrell | PAYBACK 0:00 Julian’s Family Comes Forward | PAYBACK 0:00 Javaris Crittenton | PAYBACK 0:00 Tia Seeks for Her Father’s Murderers | PAYBACK 0:00 Daughter to Solve Her Father’s Murder | PAYBACK 0:00 Who Wanted James to Pay | PAYBACK 0:00 Who Shot Shawn | PAYBACK 0:00 Victim of Revenge | PAYBACK 0:00 First Look | TV One’s New True-Crime Series ‘PAYBACK’ Premieres June 6! 0:00 TV One’s New True-Crime Series “Payback” Premieres June 6th! 0:00 Murder Behind The Gates 0:00 Murder Behind The Gates 0:00 Murder Behind The Gates 1:02 Brother’s Keeper I Payback 4:12 Jennifer Johnson | PAYBACK 1:27 Placing Hope in Forensics | PAYBACK 0:04 Out in the Open | PAYBACK 1:50 One Witness, Two Shooters | PAYBACK 1:06 Violent Retaliation | PAYBACK 2:35 Robbery or an Assassination | PAYBACK 1:06 Rage, Romance, and Retribution | PAYBACK 2:35 Sneaky T Speaks | PAYBACK 1:17 Who Targeted Lor Scoota | PAYBACK 2:02 Police Catches Big Break | PAYBACK