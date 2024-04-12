UNCENSORED

Leon Talks Relationship With Cynthia Bailey & Showing Up as a Father | Uncensored

Beyond all the iconic characters he has portrayed over his 40-year career, Leon’s most notable role is “dad.” He explains his appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta to support Cynthia Bailey and their daughter Noelle as family business. The actor says setting a positive example of love for his child has always been a top priority. Leon tells his story, his way, on an all-new Uncensored this Sunday, April 14 at 10p/9c only on TV One!

More Videos

More from TV One

Watch Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Directs Upcoming Film ‘Blink Twice’ Starring Her Hubby Channing Tatum

4d

The Nike “Panda” Dunk Low Getting A New Suede Makeover

4d

13 items

Will Smith Makes Surprise ‘Men In Black’ Cameo With J. Balvin At Coachella

2w

Beyoncé Makes Big Investment In Black Hair Schools with Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund

2w

Pioneering Black Artist Faith Ringgold Dies At 93

2w

Is Fur This Season’s Hottest Trend? According To Rihanna, It Just May Be

2w

TOP SHOWS
TV1_Fatal Attraction.jpg
 

Fatal Attraction

 

Payback

Unsung 2024 Key Art - Revised
 

Unsung

 

UNCENSORED

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close