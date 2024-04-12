Leon Talks Relationship With Cynthia Bailey & Showing Up as a Father | Uncensored

Beyond all the iconic characters he has portrayed over his 40-year career, Leon’s most notable role is “dad.” He explains his appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta to support Cynthia Bailey and their daughter Noelle as family business. The actor says setting a positive example of love for his child has always been a top priority. Leon tells his story, his way, on an all-new Uncensored this Sunday, April 14 at 10p/9c only on TV One!