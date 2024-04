Christian Keyes sits down to tell his story from the very beginning and details some traumatic memories from his childhood in Flint, Michigan. He discusses his journey in foster care, going to new schools, a failed adoption, and terrible abuse. Keyes is a renowned performer, and you know his name… but you don’t know his story. He speaks his truth in an all-new episode of Uncensored this Sunday, April 7 at 10p/9c only on TV One.