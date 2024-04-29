TV One and CLEO TV President Michelle L. Rice Headlines 2024 WICT Signature Luncheon Fireside Chat

Michelle Rice, President of TV One & CLEO TV, headlined a fireside chat with Stephanie Ruhle, Senior Business Analyst, and host of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle,” at the 2024 WICT Signature Luncheon. This past January, Michelle was elected Vice Chair of The WICT Network’s Global Board of Directors and will ascend to Chair in 2025.

Founded in 1979, The WICT Network is a global organization whose mission is to create women leaders that transform our industry by providing professional development programs, commissioning original gender research, and supporting a B2B network that helps advance women. Now over 10,500 members and 24 chapters strong, The WICT Network has partnered with media, entertainment, and technology companies to help build a more robust pipeline of women leaders.

Held at the famed Cipriani 42nd St in New York City, today’s occasion commemorated the 20th anniversary of the PAR Initiative – The WICT Network’s key research initiative which measures gender diversity in the industry.

To learn more about WICT and the newly elected Global Board of Directors, visit www.wict.org