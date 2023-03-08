Asking For a Friend

Two single besties try to find love matches for each other, choosing two blind dates for them before later going on a double date to reveal the type of person which eligible bachelor/bachelorette each should be dating. Watch TV One’s all-new original dating series Asking for a Friend on Thursdays at 8P/7C only on TV One!

Asking For A Friend | 106: Joe and Noel
41:02

Asking For A Friend | 106: Joe and Noel

Asking For A Friend | 104: Chelsea and Dejane
41:11

Asking For A Friend | 104: Chelsea and Dejane

Asking For A Friend| 105: Chrisy and Cherritta
41:12

Asking For A Friend | 105: Chrisy and Cherritta

Asking For A Friend | 102: Myia and Graylin
41:18

Asking For A Friend | 102: Myia and Graylin

Asking For A Friend | 103: Adrian and Emanuel
41:07

Asking For A Friend | 103: Adrian and Emanuel

Asking For A Friend | 101: Aisha and Essence
41:13

Asking For A Friend | 101: Aisha and Essence

More from "Asking For a Friend"
Meet the Besties: Gary and Alade

Meet the Besties: Gary and Alade

This best friend is TIRED of being single, while the other desires a female who is uninterested in the Chanel handbag!

Meet the Besties: Frankie and Joi

Meet the Besties: Frankie & Joi | Asking for a Friend

After divorces and unsuccessful dates, these BFFs are ready to find traditional love in the new dating age!

Meet the Besties: Jasmine and Tyranny

Meet the Besties: Jasmine & Tyranny | Asking for a Friend

These besties are trying out the dating scene in a bigger city after picking the wrong guys in their small hometown. Will they see more W's than L's in the land of players?

Meet the Besties: Maurice and Trista

Meet the Besties: Maurice & Trista | Asking for a Friend

These two BFFs believe that laughter can be the best remedy for their dating experiences, will they be able to find a match for each other?

View All
Top Shows

First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder

A Mother’s Intuition

The One

Sins of the City