#RepYourHBCU A space for the rich culture and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be recognized and celebrated. Join us as we shine a light and tell the stories of the beloved campuses and institutions that are an integral part of the Black experience. From first year students to proud alumni, our goal is to authentically represent the journey “on the yard” from major events like homecoming to graduation. Campus royalty, student leaders, D9 sororities and fraternities, band members, and everyday students, from the past and present, will see themselves at the places that have truly made the Best in Black. 🎓

