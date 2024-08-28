#RepYourHBCU
A space for the rich culture and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be recognized and celebrated. Join us as we shine a light and tell the stories of the beloved campuses and institutions that are an integral part of the Black experience. From first year students to proud alumni, our goal is to authentically represent the journey “on the yard” from major events like homecoming to graduation. Campus royalty, student leaders, D9 sororities and fraternities, band members, and everyday students, from the past and present, will see themselves at the places that have truly made the Best in Black. 🎓
In celebration of A Different World's 35th anniversary, TV One sat down with its stars for an exclusive interview with behind-the-scenes stories, reflections, and an in-depth look at the iconic series. In this clip, Jasmine Guy discusses the importance of HBCUs and how the sitcom brought the Black college experience to primetime.
Stephen “Dr” Love , producer of the global hit film They Cloned Tyrone, talks about Morehouse College and it’s imprint in the film industry. The list of alum includes Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee, Seith Mann and John David Washington. Martin Luther King, Jr graduated from Morehouse College in 1948 at the age of 19!
TV One Represents HBCUs
TV One Awards $5K Grand Prize to HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge Winner at Inaugural Festival Hosted on Howard University’s Campus
The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival brought its inaugural festival to Howard University last weekend, and it was all about celebrating distinguished HBCU alumni in the film industry, along with shining a light on the next generation of filmmakers. Over the three-day event, which was hosted by comedian and TV host Loni Love, attendees came […]