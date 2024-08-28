TV One #RepYourHBCU

A space for the rich culture and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be recognized and celebrated. Join us as we shine a light and tell the stories of the beloved campuses and institutions that are an integral part of the Black experience. From first year students to proud alumni, our goal is to authentically represent the journey “on the yard” from major events like homecoming to graduation. Campus royalty, student leaders, D9 sororities and fraternities, band members, and everyday students, from the past and present, will see themselves at the places that have truly made the Best in Black. 🎓

How ‘A Different World’ Amplified the HBCU Experience

In celebration of A Different World's 35th anniversary, TV One sat down with its stars for an exclusive interview with behind-the-scenes stories, reflections, and an in-depth look at the iconic series. In this clip, Jasmine Guy discusses the importance of HBCUs and how the sitcom brought the Black college experience to primetime.

Stephen Love, TV One's RepYourHBCU
Stephen Love, Morehouse College | #RepYourHBCU

Stephen “Dr” Love , producer of the global hit film They Cloned Tyrone, talks about Morehouse College and it’s imprint in the film industry. The list of alum includes Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee, Seith Mann and John David Washington. Martin Luther King, Jr graduated from Morehouse College in 1948 at the age of 19!

Hillman Homecoming: Celebrating 35 Years of 'A Different World'
A Different World 35th Anniversary | How It Started
How ‘A Different World’ Started

Tackling Social Issues on ‘A Different World’

Lisa Bonet Was the Core of ‘A Different World’

The Iconic Guest Appearances on ‘A Different World’

The Lasting Cultural Impact of ‘A Different World’

How ‘A Different World’ Ended

Howard University And Google Team Up To Advance AI Speech Recognition For African American English

4 HBCUs Come Together To Launch Groundbreaking Digital Learning Platform

Taraji P Henson Honors Black Excellence at Spelman 2025 Commencement

Dr. F. DuBois Bowman Named 13th President Of Morehouse

Famous People Who Attended Alabama A&M University

25 Years Of HBCU Excellence: A Journey of Pride and Progress

RIP ‘Mr. CIAA’: Condolences Pour In Amid Reports Stylish HBCU Basketball Superfan Abraham Mitchell Died At 95

Howard University Swimming Program Honored In PBS 6-Part Documentary ‘We Are Here’

Shooting at Tuskegee University Homecoming Leaves 1 Dead Many Injured

Honda Battle of the Bands Announced This Grammy Nominated Rapper As Its Closing Performance

Show A Dope Sound: Just Blaze Teams Up With The Howard University Showtime Marching Band In UPROXX & State Farm’s Miniseries “Halftime” [WATCH]

HBCU First Look Film Festival

TV One Awards $5K Grand Prize to HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge Winner at Inaugural Festival Hosted on Howard University’s Campus

The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival brought its inaugural festival to Howard University last weekend, and it was all about celebrating distinguished HBCU alumni in the film industry, along with shining a light on the next generation of filmmakers. Over the three-day event, which was hosted by comedian and TV host Loni Love, attendees came […]

