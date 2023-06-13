Meet the Besties: Maurice & Trista | Asking for a Friend

CLOSE

Laughter can be the best medicine! Let’s see if this week’s Asking for a Friend besties will turn their jokes into love!

Meet this week’s BFF pair, Maurice and Trisha!

Trista is a 39-year-old licensed insurance agent and Maurice, 39, is an on-air radio personality. They met at a campaign event 11 years ago and have been inseparable ever since!

Since Trista and Maurice have been best friends for 11 years, they enjoy making fun of their disastrous dating experiences. But now they want to transform that laughter into love by working together to find each other’s perfect match.

Trista believes Maurice is single because he dates a person’s potential, not the actual person. AKA: he dates beautiful women with no substance. Maurice compares his dating history to a box of chocolates… once you bite it, you see that red unknown goop.

On the other hand, Trista, who was previously married for 5 years, admits that she will see a red flag and completely dismiss it.

When it comes to what type of woman Trista thinks her BFF needs, it’s someone who’s upbeat, can complement him well, who can match his energy, and understands his lifestyle of balancing work, his daughters and of course his pets.

For their double-blind dates, Trista and Maurice are meeting Lynda and Darryl during a cute sip-and-paint date.

Sparks may fly as Maurice and Lynda got to know each other! As for Darryl and Trista, ehhh let’s see how they vibe together.

So, the burning question is: will these two best friends still think the Atlanta dating pool has a “little pee in it”?

