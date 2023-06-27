Meet the Besties: Frankie & Joi | Asking for a Friend

CLOSE

With only two episodes left in the first season of Asking for a Friend, let’s introduce you this week’s BFF duo ready to help each other find love!

For the past eight years, Frankie & Joi have watched out for one another and experienced the ups and downs of love. These two divorcees are attempting to support one another in finding traditional love in the contemporary dating world.

So, let’s get into their backgrounds, shall we?

Frankie and Joi met at church and have been friends for almost a decade. They both ended up on the praise team and became ordained ministers together.

Joi, a 37-year-old financial planner, was born and raised in Annapolis, Maryland, but has spent the last 19 years in Georgia. Despite working in finance and having an A.S. in massage therapy, she is pursuing several licenses and distinctions.

Since her divorce, she hasn’t had much success with dating. Joi has used dating apps, but the dates were ineffective. She seeks a conversationalist who is nice, considerate, funny, adventurous, and conversant.

As for requirements, our girl Joi is looking for a godly man who ignites mental chemistry. Generally speaking, she feels like she’d hit the jackpot with someone who takes pride in their appearance… well-groomed, tall and physically fit.

Frankie is a 48-year-old business owner who was born and raised in Lanett, Alabama. He came to Georgia to pursue a number of degrees, including those in HVAC, business marketing, computer repair, barbering and business management. He has just earned his bachelor’s degree in religious studies.

Since his divorce, Frankie has only sometimes gone on dates. He seeks out chances to connect with people who might develop into long-term relationships. He’s not too complicated. He simply seeks a woman with a lovely smile and if she’s thick… he’s set!

Joi thinks that her bestie is frequently taken for granted because he dates a lot of people who raise red flags. She is aware, though, that Frankie deserves a woman who will return the love he has shown.

Frankie has witnessed Joi put off attempting to get back together with her ex-husband for years, and he feels that because she is a wonderful person and will make a wonderful wife, she deserves to move on to someone better.

Now that we are familiar with Frankie and Joi, are they prepared to set each other up since they think the time has come for them both to find love?

