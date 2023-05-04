The Best of Lil Wayne, Looking at the GOAT’s Best Songs | Uncensored

There’s no question as to why this rapper is considered the best alive!

The one and only Lil Wayne rounds out our all-star lineup of celebrities on Uncensored, who sat down to tell their stories, their way. This season of is going out with a bang!

We can’t wait to see the legendary rapper open up about his journey. And it’ll be a historic Uncensored with beloved artist and entertainer Missy Elliott joining as guest director/interviewer. Two legends in one place. It doesn’t get better than this, and you don’t want to miss it!

Let’s take a look at some of Lil Wayne’s best songs as we get closer to his episode airing Sunday, May at 10/9c only on TV One!

1. “Best Rapper Alive”

Declaring yourself as the “best rapper alive” comes with an unspeakable amount of pressure!

But in the mid-2000s, Weezy F. Baby did not disappoint! The track was produced by none other than Bigg D and features a sample from the 1992 track “Fear of the Dark” by the British heavy metal group Iron Maiden.

If you don’t consider Lil Wayne to be one of the best, press play on this track right now!

2. “A Milli”

When “A Milli” dropped, it seemed like the world was at an absolute stand still!

If you have been a fan of Lil Wayne, then you probably know this banger was recorded in only one take. From the iconic beat to the lyrics, we will forever stan this song!

3. “Lollipop” ft. Static Major

Wayne had the early-2000’s on LOCK! But when he released “Lollipop,” it took his career to new heights!

We began to hear Wayne’s brilliant excursion into electro-pop on the single. And we were here for it.

In 2022, he earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for the generational smash hit.

4. “Tha Block is Hot”

Now we been fans of the GOAT since the early days of his career. So, when we decided to list out our favorite Lil Wayne’s songs, we had to include “Tha Block is Hot” for so many reasons.

First, it was the New Orleans hot boy’s debut song from his debut album.

In the song, Wayne discusses how he hustles and avoids the police in his day-to-day life on his “block.” The track was ranked as the 50th greatest hip-hop song of all time by VH1 in 2008.

5. “6 Foot 7 Foot” ft. Corey Gunz

We can’t leave “6 Foot 7 Foot” off of our list.

On this single, Lil Wayne proved that he is a genius when it comes to one punch-liners! And Young Money artist, Corey Gunz held his own as he dropped some pretty fire bars.

6. “Mr. Carter” ft. Jay-Z

Hey, Mr. Carter, “Mr. Carter” will forever be in our top favorite Lil Wayne songs!

It’s preeety legendary to have Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z pass the torch to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. if we do say so ourselves!

7. “I am Not a Human Being”

If you know, then you know why we couldn’t leave this song off of the list!

8. “Bring it Back” ft. Mannie Fresh

If he brings this flow back… it’s over for the rap game!

9. “Fireman”

Didn’t you love it when Lil Wayne was evolving from the “Hot Boy” to the musical genius that he is today? We began to see the fast growth when he released “Fireman.”

10. “Go DJ”

Let’s face it, Lil’ Wayne had EVERYONE screaming the iconic lyrics to his hit song “Go DJ” especially those that were down South when this banger dropped!

What are your favorite Lil Wayne songs? Did yours make our list? Be sure to watch the legendary rapper tell his story, his way on an all-new episode of Uncensored, Sunday, May 7th at 10P/9C!

