Prayer Is My Response | Ericaism

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When You’re An Easy Target

In today’s “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica opens up about life as a visible, public person. She shares that her platform makes her and her family easy targets for criticism and online chatter. People post opinions, invent details, and build whole stories about her life that are simply not true. Instead of clapping back, she chooses a different path.

Calming The Family And Choosing Prayer

Erica admits that she sees the comments and the shade. She also has to calm down family members and cousins who do not walk with God the same way she does. They want to jump in the comments and defend her name. Erica tells them they do not have to respond to every post or every lie. Her real response is always prayer. She prays for God to cover their minds and hearts and to place a strong shield around them. That shield helps them ignore the noise and avoid getting trapped in “what they said.”

Distraction Before A Big Blessing

Erica has noticed a pattern in her life and ministry. Right before a big blessing or major move of God, the attacks often increase. She believes the enemy wants her so distracted by comments and drama that she will lose focus. If she takes the bait, she might skip church, stop praying, or waste time on petty arguments. But Erica refuses to let that happen. She knows the call on her life is bigger than online mess.

Focused On Her Calling

Erica is clear that she is not better than anyone else. She simply chooses to stay focused on what God has called her to do. She pictures God in the driver’s seat and herself as the co‑pilot, agreeing to keep moving forward and not stopping for foolishness. She will not pick up “strays” on the side of the road or get stuck in someone else’s drama.

Prayer Will Be Her Response

Erica says she will keep praying, trusting God, and deepening her faith. She wants to influence the people God assigned to her without losing her discipline or self‑control. Her motto is simple: keep it cool, keep it classy, keep it godly. For Erica Campbell, prayer is her response, and she encourages listeners to make it theirs too.

Prayer Is My Response: Erica Campbell’s Ericaism On Handling Hate With Grace was originally published on getuperica.com