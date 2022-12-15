Lil Wayne Earns His First RIAA Diamond Certification for Hit Single ‘Lollipop’

by Jhanaya Belle

December 15, 2022

Congratulations to Lil Wayne on this huge accomplishment!

The Recording Industry Association of America officially certified Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” as Diamond, over 15 years after it became his first No. 1 song (RIAA).

“My first joint to go diamond wowwww!!!” the New Orleans rapper said before paying tribute to the late Static Major who appeared on the single. “Thank you to all my fans and supporters. I Ain’t Sh*t Without Y’all!!! #LongLiveStaticMajor.”

Wayne’s sixth studio album Tha Carter III’s debut song, “Lollipop,” was released in March 2008. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five separate weeks and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song. Most recently, the song took on a second life on TikTok, where it shot to the top of the U.S. Top Tracks chart.

For artists to receive a certified Diamond status, they must sell 10 million records, according to the RIAA.

Rappers like Kanye West with “Stronger” and Drake with “God’s Plan” have both achieved diamond certification throughout the course of their successful careers.

Tha Carter III, which was released on June 10, 2008, sold 423,000 copies on its first day and 1,005,545 copies in its first week.

Wayne had his first No. 1 debut with the album, which peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 list, and his sixth Top 10 album overall. Tha Carter III was the only album to sell one million copies in a single week since 50 Cent’s 2005 LP The Massacre, and it ended 2008 with the most first-week sales of any album in the United States.

TV One congratulates Lil Wayne on this major accomplishment! Tell us what’s your favorite Lil Wayne song below.

