Shannon Wallace Talks First Leading Role In ‘A Story About You,’ ‘Diarra From Detroit,’ And Championing Black Actresses

Wallace saw the film as an opportunity to spotlight Black actresses and their craft.

The film's unique format, inspired by Spike Lee, aims to start conversations and leave questions unanswered.

Wallace is also returning with season 2 of 'Diarra From Detroit' on Paramount+ this summer.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

You may have seen Shannon Wallace in Diarra From Detroit, Beauty in Black, or Divorce in the Black. Now, he’s stepping into his first leading role on A Story About You.

After the film’s screening at the American Black Film Festival, we chatted with the leading man and producer about the film, his role as Wilde, and its refreshing approach to the romance genre.

“It’s a Brooklyn love story about a man who needs to learn how to love. And the women that he’s surrounded himself by are the ones that are gonna teach him.”

The film explores modern dating and ethical non-monogamy, driven by confessional chapters from the women in Wilde’s life.

If anyone is wondering what ethical non-monogamy is, here is Wallace’s definition:

“I think what that film means today, or what that ethical non-monogamy means today, it’s just basically situationships. It’s basically what dating is today. As long as you’re clear with the terms up front and in the beginning, I think if you let somebody know what you’re looking for and how you’re gonna go about looking for it, then you’re good. I think that’s the ethical part about it. If you’re out here trying to keep secrets and all that other stuff, then you’re out here just, it’s the wild west.”

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Source: Wesley Volcy / Wesley Volcy

Shannon Wallace Champions Black Women In New Acting Roles & Projects

Having Black women drive the story is what attracted Wallace to the role as both lead and producer.

“I saw it as an opportunity to kind of throw a spotlight on these actresses. Like very early, I didn’t know who they were, but whoever they were going to be, this is your film. And if I can be the vehicle in which you get whatever it is, your artistry or your craft off, then I’m all for it,” Wallace told HelloBeautiful.

“It was my first leading role in a film. And I wanted to kind of introduce myself in that way, championing Black women at a time when I needed to champion Black women.’

When the film was shot four years ago, the multihyphenate had not seen Black women and their stories being supported in the way this film does.

“I hadn’t seen it a lot. When I read the script, I was like, Oh, I know this guy, right? I’ve been this guy. It was less about me than it was about them. Like what they were saying felt way more important than what my character was saying. And when I put it down, I was like, nah, nobody else can do this but me.”

Wallace believes the film’s unique format should draw audiences to A Story About You. “We made it to be different than anything you’ve seen. I think we kind of threw the idea of structure out of the window when making this film. Our director, Joseph Austin, was really inspired by Spike [Lee] and She’s Gotta Have It,” he said.

“I think it’s a conversation starter. In the film, we ask a lot of questions that we intentionally leave unanswered.”

Now we couldn’t let our time with Wallace pass without giving an update on the second season of Diarra From Detroit.

“It’s incredible, it’s beautiful. In my opinion, it’s better than season one. And it’ll be coming to Paramount this summer.”

Paramount+ recently announced Diarra From Detroit’s return on July 29.

Now, you have two Shannon Wallace projects to look forward to. You’re welcome.

Shannon Wallace Talks First Leading Role In ‘A Story About You,’ ‘Diarra From Detroit,’ And Championing Black Actresses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com