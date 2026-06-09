Annual golf classic raises funds to cultivate leadership, confidence, and purpose in young people.

Attendees, including Chris Tucker and Dr. J, emphasize importance of giving back and leaving a legacy.

Steve Harvey encourages youth to chase their dreams, as education alone cannot supersede the power of dreaming.

Golf, giving back, and gathering for a greater purpose were in full swing as the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation hosted its annual Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic at Eagle’s Landing Country Club in Stockbridge, Ga.

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The exclusive invite-only event brought together a powerful mix of celebrities, athletes, business leaders, and community advocates from across the country, “fore” a charitable cause: investing in the next generation.

Among the familiar faces spotted on the green were Chris Tucker, Josh Powell, Penny Hardaway, Keion Henderson, Ronnie DeVoe, Isaac Carree, Julius Erving, and many other notable figures who came out to support the foundation’s ongoing work in mentorship, education, and youth empowerment.

Lori Hanford and Keion Henderson/ Source: Isaiah N Johnson

Source: Isaiah N Johnson / Isaiah N Johnson

Also making an impression on the green was Ariel Collins, a gifted 16-year-old junior golfer from Locust Grove, Georgia, who has been turning heads in the sport since 2016. While the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation focuses on inspiring and uplifting the next generation, Ariel served as a reminder that today’s youth are already making an impact of their own. Throughout the tournament, the young golf standout was spotted sharing tips and techniques with several participants, including Steve Harvey himself, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to leadership, talent, and inspiring others.

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Now celebrating 18 years of impact, the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation continues to create opportunities for young people through programs designed to cultivate leadership, confidence, and purpose. Thanks to the support of several sponsors and dedicated partners, proceeds from this year’s tournament will go toward fostering the next generation of women and men leaders.

Source: Isaiah N Johnson / Isaiah N Johnson

The foundation recently wrapped its annual girls camp and is preparing for the highly anticipated Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men later this month. For Steve Harvey, seeing the long-term impact of the program remains one of the most rewarding parts of the journey.

“We produce some fine young men,” he told BOSSIP. “A lot of those young men that were in the camp are now part of running the camp. We have some great young men, engineers, doctors, military personnel, management company leaders and pilots. We produce a lot of great people from the programs.”

One celebrity who continues to show up year after year is comedian and actor Chris Tucker. The longtime friend of Steve Harvey shared why supporting the event remains a priority.

Source: Isaiah N Johnson / Isaiah N Johnson

“I like what Steve and Marjorie Harvey are doing with the kids, you know, in the camp and with the youth, and Steve’s a good friend of mine, so, you know, I had to come out and support,” he told BOSSIP. “Steve is cool, down-to-earth and he’s my homeboy.”

Gospel recording artist Isaac Carree also took time to reflect on the importance of service and legacy while supporting the foundation’s mission.

“I hope I leave behind an impact where people can say that my words, my music, and anything that I do can change somebody’s life. It’s all about leaving something for the younger generation and leaving a legacy. You know, I have children, so you want to just make sure that you’re a model citizen and you’re giving back to the community. And that’s why I’m a part of this amazing foundation that Steve and Marjorie Harvey are doing.”

NBA legend Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J, echoed similar sentiments while offering advice for young people navigating their futures.

“I would say to the next generation, be generous with your time, be a good listener, you know, and you can’t learn things about people unless you listen to what they have to say, so you can’t be talking all the time. And, you know, just have an open heart and be able to work hard and just try to better yourself every day.”

As for the man of the hour, Steve Harvey left young people with a message centered on faith, purpose, and ambition.

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“Chase your dreams, man. You know, I mean, education is important, but I’ll tell you this. The Bible says a man without a dream or vision shall perish. You gotta chase that dream, man. You can get education, but if your dream is tied to the education, it’s become very important. But nothing supersedes the power of dreaming. Dreaming takes you places you never thought you’d go. Dreaming makes you see things in your sleep. It keeps you up at night. That’s what you wanna do. I encourage young people to chase their dreams. You wanna change the world, you need a dream.” While the event was marked by celebration and philanthropy, one key figure was notably absent. Marjorie Harvey was unable to attend this year’s tournament as she mourns the recent loss of both her father and a beloved cousin. Though she was not present on the course, her influence and commitment to the foundation’s mission remained evident throughout the day. Our thoughts are with Marjorie, Steve Harvey, and their loved ones during this difficult time.



With every drive, putt, and partnership formed throughout the day, the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation once again proved that its greatest investment is not in the game of golf, but in the future of the young people it continues to inspire and empower.

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Chris Tucker, Dr. J & More Hit The Green ‘Fore’ The Future At The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Charity Classic [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com