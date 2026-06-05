Ashly Robinson’s Cause Of Death Confirmed Following Months Of Questions

Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

Months after the tragic death of Ashly Robinson, known online as Ashlee Jenae, authorities have confirmed her cause of death.

According to multiple reports, including People, officials determined that Ashly died by suicide as a result of mental distress. The 31-year-old lifestyle influencer was pronounced dead on April 9 while vacationing in Zanzibar, Tanzania, with her fiancé, Joe McCann.

The update brings a new development to a story that has had us talking for months.

Ashly had been celebrating her 31st birthday in Tanzania, sharing dreamy travel content with her followers. In one post, she posed at Serval Wildlife with giraffes nearby, wearing a white halter top, pink gingham ruffle shorts, and matching heels. Rose petals spelling out “Happy Birthday” covered the floor.

Her caption read, “Chapter 31 and I’m exactly where i need to be.”

Following her death, questions quickly grew online. Previous reports noted that Ashly and McCann had allegedly argued during the trip and eventually stayed in separate rooms. McCann later told her family that Ashly had “done something to herself.” Authorities questioned McCann as part of the investigation. He was reportedly never accused of wrongdoing.

Now, local officials say investigators with the Zanzibar Police Force and Criminal Investigation Department have completed their review.

Ashlee Jenae’s Following Has Grown Since Her Passing

Before her death, Ashly built a following through lifestyle, beauty, travel, and relationship content. Her page showed luxury trips, fashion moments, date nights, and the life she described in her bio as “the life i dreamed of.” (She even tackled interracial dating – her fiancé, McMan, was white, Ashlee, Black – and had no problem addressing comments and interacting with followers.)

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Since her passing, more people have visited her page. Her Instagram following has grown to more than 150,000 as followers continue to revisit her posts and reflect on her life.

Ashlee Jenae Fans Remain Skeptical

While authorities have shared their findings, many fans remain in disbelief.

On The Neighborhood Talk, commenters questioned the update and continued to express concern. “Don’t believe it,” one person wrote. Another added, “So I killed myself after a domestic dispute???? Bye.”

A third commenter wrote, “I know her family hurt bad … this ain’t right at all.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, call or text 988 in the U.S. for support.

Ashly Robinson’s Cause Of Death Confirmed Following Months Of Questions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com