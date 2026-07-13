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Here, kitty kitties! Source: Bennett Raglin/ Andrew J Cunningham/ Leon Bennett The Divine Nine has officially gotten FINER now that Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has added even more star power and service-driven sistas to its sisterhood. The sorority welcomed new honorary members with a roster full of celebrity talent, including Niecy Nash, Coko from SWV, Sheila E, Taral Hicks, and Elise Neal, with several of the ‘oh so sweet stunnerZ expressing their gratitude on social media. During its 2026 International Grand Boulé in Nashville, Tennessee, the historic organization officially inducted its Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026, honoring a distinguished group of women whose impact extends far beyond their respective industries. According to an official announcement, honorary membership is the highest recognition the sorority bestows upon non-members and is reserved for women who have made extraordinary contributions to their professions, communities, and society. For many fans, the celebrity names immediately stood out. Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Emmy Award winner Niecy Nash Betts officially joined the organization after years of using her platform to advocate for HIV education, breast cancer awareness, school violence prevention, and greater representation in entertainment. Niecy celebrated the honor on Instagram by tagging her sorority while wearing a blue dress and shouting out her sorority sister/prominent member, Lexie Allen. “Guys, do you know what you’re looking at? The newest member of the Divine Nine!” said Nash. “She’s a Zeta baby, shoutout to Lexi Allen, thank you so much, sis, for welcoming me into this wonderful sisterhood.” Music lovers were equally excited to see SWV frontwoman Coko, born Cheryl Gamble, welcomed into the sisterhood. Beyond helping define the sound of 1990s R&B, the Grammy-nominated singer has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness within the Black community, and she couldn’t be happier to receive the honor. “I am so proud to be a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 💙🤍🕊️ #zetaphibeta,” she captioned a celebratory post. Actress Elise Neal also received the prestigious honor. Best known for memorable roles in Rosewood, The Hughleys, Hustle & Flow, and Scream 2, Neal has dedicated years to promoting breast cancer awareness following the loss of her mother to the disease. Fans of classic Black cinema had another reason to celebrate with the induction of actress Taral Hicks Dawson, whose unforgettable portrayal of Keisha in Belly remains one of the most iconic performances in Hip-Hop film history “This experience was one that I will never ever forget my entire life,” said a gleeful Taral after being inducted. “I am happy to be your newest soror, and I’m happy for all of my sisters who are in the class of 2026. We are ready to do the work!” Then there is Sheila E. The legendary percussionist, producer, and Grammy Award winner has inspired generations through her groundbreaking music career while also giving back through the Elevate Hope Foundation, which supports arts education and underserved youth. Sheila acknowledged becoming an honorary by thanking songstress/fellow Zeta Syleena Johnson for shouting out her class. The Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026 also includes trailblazers in public service, journalism, faith, advocacy, business, and community leadership, reflecting Zeta Phi Beta’s continued commitment to scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. International President and CEO Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant praised the incoming class, saying their achievements have inspired countless lives and will help expand the organization’s impact for years to come. The induction quickly sparked celebration online, with members and supporters sharing photos and congratulatory messages from Grand Boulé across social media, including posts from local Zeta chapters celebrating the historic moment. Zeta Phi Beta’s newest honorary members have each left an undeniable mark on Black culture, and now they can officially add “Soror” to their already impressive resumes. Meet the rest of the honorary members on the flip!

Valerie “Chef Val” Knight is an internationally recognized chef, entrepreneur, executive consultant, humanitarian, and community advocate whose work spans wellness, technology, education, and social impact. A passionate advocate for preserving Black culinary history, she uses food as a powerful tool for storytelling, healing, education, mentorship, and community building while supporting trauma survivors, underserved communities, and future culinary leaders. Through her humanitarian work, digital equity initiatives, and commitment to cultural preservation, Chef Val empowers individuals to thrive through education and opportunity. Her dedication to servant leadership and community empowerment closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by developing leaders, expanding educational opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and strengthening communities through meaningful outreach and advocacy. Dr. Milan Love (“Dr. Love”) McPherson is a nationally recognized relationship expert, certified marriage and family counselor, author, speaker, and founder of Love Infinity, Inc., who has dedicated more than two decades to helping individuals and couples build stronger, healthier relationships. A resources that empower individuals and communities to thrive. Kellee Stewart is an award-winning actress, writer, producer, and advocate recognized for her roles in Guess Who, My Boys, and Midnight, Texas. A leading voice for reproductive health, fertility awareness, and family building, she champions reproductive rights, expands access to fertility resources, and works to destigmatize infertility, particularly within communities of color. Through her advocacy, storytelling, and public engagement, Stewart empowers individuals and families while promoting health equity, education, and compassionate support. Her dedication to improving the health and well-being of women and families closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing community health, supporting underserved populations, and empowering individuals through education, outreach, and advocacy. Tennessee State Representative Karen D. Camper is a distinguished public servant, military veteran, and Tennessee House Democratic Leader who has dedicated her career to public service, veterans’ advocacy, civic engagement, and expanding opportunities for communities throughout Tennessee. As a trailblazing legislator and the first African American woman to lead a caucus in the Tennessee General Assembly, she champions equitable public policy, economic opportunity, education, and support for veterans while empowering underserved communities through servant leadership. Her lifelong commitment to advancing equity, leadership, and community engagement closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of Zeta Organizational Leadership (ZOL) and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™) by cultivating civic leadership, strengthening communities through advocacy, and creating opportunities that empower individuals and improve the quality of life for future generations.

Pamela Champion is a nationally respected anti-hazing advocate and founder of the Be A Champion Foundation, who transformed personal tragedy into a national movement for education, awareness, and safer communities following the loss of her son, Robert Champion. She is a leading voice in the fight to eradicate hazing, bullying, and systemic institutional violence, advocating for legislative reform, prevention education, and cultural change across schools, colleges, and organizations. Her unwavering commitment to protecting youth, fostering safe learning environments, and empowering communities through education and advocacy closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by promoting ethical leadership, strengthening youth development, preventing violence, and creating safer, more supportive communities where individuals can thrive.



Aliya Crawford is an award-winning public relations executive, brand strategist, filmmaker, producer, entrepreneur, and Co-Owner of W&W Public Relations, one of the entertainment industry’s most respected agencies. A passionate advocate for diversity in media, youth mentorship, arts education, and community service, she is committed to developing the next generation of communications professionals while creating greater opportunities for underrepresented voices in entertainment. Through her leadership with the Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter, service on the Willingboro Board of service.

Dr. Grisanthia “San” Franklin is a Grammy Award-winning gospel music producer, singer, senior pastor of The Love Center South Church in Nashville, and community advocate recognized for her work in ministry and public service. A passionate advocate for autism (ASD), ADHD, mental health awareness, and domestic violence prevention, she uses her platform to promote healing, education, and support for individuals and families facing life’s greatest challenges. Through her faith, music, and outreach, Dr. Franklin empowers communities with compassion and hope. Her unwavering commitment to serving others closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service, the missions of Z-HOPE™ and the Sorority’s Interfaith Team by fostering spiritual growth, promoting holistic wellness, strengthening families, and providing faith-centered support that uplifts individuals and communities through service, compassion, and advocacy. Danielle Green is a U.S. Army combat veteran, Purple Heart recipient, former Division I athlete, and motivational speaker whose life exemplifies resilience, leadership, and service. Following the loss of her arm while serving in Iraq, she became a passionate advocate for veteran mental health, post-traumatic growth, and community support, serving for 12 years as a Department of Veterans Affairs counselor and inspiring audiences nationwide through her work with the Wounded Warrior Project. Her unwavering commitment to empowering veterans, cultivating resilient leaders, and serving communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by promoting servant leadership, strengthening communities through advocacy, and providing hope,dementia awareness, mental health support, and domestic abuse awareness, using her platform to promote healing, education, and empowerment for individuals and families. Her commitment to improving health outcomes, supporting survivors, and strengthening communities closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service and the mission of Z-HOPE™ by advancing health education, providing hope and resources to vulnerable populations, and fostering healthier, more resilient communities.

Sheri Jones-Moffett is a celebrated gospel recording artist, worship leader, and cultural contributor best known as one-half of the acclaimed duo Ted & Sheri, whose ministry has inspired audiences for more than two decades. Through her music, speaking, and the powerful message of her signature anthem, “Encourage Yourself,” she advocates for spiritual empowerment, self-motivation, faith, and personal renewal, encouraging individuals to overcome life’s challenges with resilience and hope. Her ministry’s emphasis on faith, service, and strengthening individuals and families closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s initiatives, including Z-HOPE™, ZOL, the Zeta Youth Auxiliary, and the Sorority’s Interfaith efforts, reflecting the founding principle of Service through uplifting communities, empowering future leaders, and meeting the spiritual and emotional needs of those she serves. Patti Phillips is a nationally recognized leadership expert, executive coach, and CEO of Women Leaders in Sports who has expanded the organization’s national impact by advancing mentorship, leadership development, and career opportunities for women across the sports industry. A passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and authentic leadership, she is committed to creating pathways for women to serve in executive and decision-making roles while driving meaningful cultural and organizational change. Her dedication to developing confident, purpose-driven women leaders closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principles of Service and Finer Womanhood, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by cultivating ethical leadership, mentoring future generations, and empowering women to create lasting impact in their professions and communities. solutions closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service, the missions of Z-HOPE™ and ZOL by fostering community engagement, cultivating servant leaders, and creating meaningful opportunities that empower individuals, families, and future generations. U.S. Representative Lateefah Simon is a nationally recognized civil rights advocate, community organizer, and U.S. Representative for California’s 12th Congressional District who has dedicated her career to advancing criminal justice reform, economic equality, affordable housing, voting rights, climate resilience, and equitable access to healthcare and public transportation. A lifelong champion for underserved and marginalized communities, she works to expand opportunity, protect civil rights, and create lasting systemic change through public service and advocacy. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and community empowerment closely aligns with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated’s founding principle of Service, as well as the missions of ZOL and Z-HOPE™ by developing servant leaders, advancing civic engagement, advocating for equitable public policy, and creating sustainable solutions that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and improve quality of life. Jenisha Watts is an award-winning journalist, editor, and author whose work explores culture, identity, and the social issues shaping communities across America. As a staff writer for The Atlantic, she uses her platform to advocate for social resilience, class mobility, and breaking the cycles of poverty and addiction while amplifying conversations about systemic inequities and the mental well-being of young Black women in journalism. Through her powerful storytelling and commitment to truth, education, and social justice, Watts advances meaningful dialogue that inspires change. Her dedication to opportunity to advance philanthropic initiatives, strengthen community partnerships, promote social welfare, and expand opportunities for women, families, and communities worldwide. Their collective expertise, influence, and commitment to service will help expand the organization’s reach, strengthen its community impact initiatives, and inspire future generations of women leaders. RELATED: Petunia’s Pre-Met Party: Teyana Taylor’s ‘The Dirty Rose’ Burlesque Show Brings Out Niecy Nash, Nia Long, Danielle Brooks & Other Sizzling Stars