Tyler, The Creator Taps The Stunning Nia Long For ‘DARLING, I’ Music Video

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Tyler, The Creator sent the internet into a tizzy on Aug. 19 after releasing the video for his 2024 single “DARLING, I,” featuring Teezo Touchdown. The fun visual is loaded with a ton of star power, featuring cameos from singer Willow Smith, actresses Ayo Edibiri, Lauren London, and the breathtakingly beautiful Nia Long, who proves that Black certainly does not crack!

The fun and colorful video follows Tyler as he gives his heart away to a few beautiful women. It kicks off with the Cali native riding around the city with Long, 54, as they get a little cozy in the back of a limo. At one point, the Hollywood veteran—who dons sleek straight hair, flawless skin, and fashionable glasses—pulls the rapper in close, seemingly about to plant a kiss on his cheek, but instead, sticks out her tongue and gives the 34-year-old hip-hop star a playful lick.

Social media reacts to the video.

The moment took social media users by surprise across YouTube and Instagram.

“Tyler flirting with Nia Long in the music video was not something I expected,” wrote one fan in the comments section of YouTube after the visual dropped Tuesday.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Go head, Nia….oh man, you got all the eras of Black beautiful women in here, love it,” another penned.

“Nia long so fine,” a third added.

The rapper continues to fall in and out of love with several of the previously mentioned stars. Among them are The Bear’s Edebiri, who receives flowers from Tyler, and Smith, who shares a playful photo booth moment with the “See You Again” artist. Eventually, his affections shift to London. In a shocking twist, the rapper surprises the women with a gift, a live beating heart, still pumping blood outside the body, before finding his true forever partner at the end of the video.

Notably, “DARLING, I” is Tyler’s infectious single off his 2024 album, Chromakopia, but he’s moved on to new projects since. In July, the talented star dropped DON’T TAP THE GLASS, his ninth studio album. The project includes guest appearances from stars like Pharrell Williams and singers Madison McFerrin and Yebba.

Have you listened to it yet?

Tell us in the comments section, and watch the full music video above.

Tyler, The Creator Taps The Stunning Nia Long For ‘DARLING, I’ Music Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com