TV One Celebrates Black Music Month 2023

We started June off strong with our celebration of Black Music Month as we pay homage to Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary and the 15th anniversary of our acclaimed, and beloved music docu-series Unsung!

Let’s face it, Black music has long been the soundtrack of the Black experience. Our music enables us to celebrate our stories in absolute freeing and creative expression, dating back centuries.

From Hip Hop, R&B, Gospel, and Rock & Roll, Black Music is a feeling with roots in all of these genres. Its energy continues to influence the next generation of hitmakers and is present in every house and heart.

In a month-long brand campaign, we recognize and honor this spirit with the following original programming, and of course some classic films! Keep reading to check out what you can expect on TV One throughout the month of June!

Unsung Marathon – Sunday, June 11

Unsung, one of the longest-running series on the network that has won seven NAACP Image Awards, profiles the professional careers and private lives of some of the community’s favorite versatile, and significant artists!

On Sunday, June 11, get ready from an Unsung marathon all day long! As we continue our celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, we’re digging in the vault to air some of our top episodes featuring Hip Hop heavy-hitters! Here’s the lineup, starting at 12 noon:

Roxanna Shante

Monie Love

Women Take the Mic

Pete Rock

Digable Planets

Das EFX

Goodie Mobb

Mystikal

Music Documentaries – Sunday, June 18

Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story (2016)

If you thought you knew the legendary Miki Howard, wait ’till you hear her story!

The “Ain’t Nobody Like You” singer shares her authentic story as she triumphed homelessness as a teenager, to sharing her unique voice to ultimately change the R&B scene.

This film directed by Christine Swanson stars Teyonah Parris, Gary Dourdan, Darius McCrary, LisaRaye McCoy, and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Tune in to Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story on June 18 at 6p/5c.

Never Would Have Made It: Marvin Sapp Story (2022)

We can always count on Bishop Marvin Sapp to take us to church. Last summer, his wildly anticipated biopic Never Would Have Made It: Marvin Sapp Story aired on TV One, and it was our biggest movie event of the year!

The legendary gospel artist and preacher allows fans to learn how he and his beloved, late wife, Dr. MaLinda Prince Sapp fell in love after growing up as best friends. Their unconditional love aids as a huge inspiration to creating his greatest hit, “Never Would Have Made It!”

The acclaimed biopic stars Chaz Lamar Shephard and Ambre Anderson who play Bishop Marvin, and Dr. MaLinda Prince Sapp.

Tune in to Never Would Have Made It: Marvin Sapp Story on June 18 at 8p/7c.

The Bobby DeBarge Story (2019)

The film, The Bobby DeBarge Story examines the turbulent life of Bobby DeBarge, the eldest sibling of the well-known pop group DeBarge and the former lead vocalist of the 1970s R&B/Funk band Switch.

Despite his musical success, the legendary falsetto struggled with fame and money while dealing with the memories of his troubled upbringing, which put his life in danger.

This biopic stars Roshon Fegan, Andrian Marcel, Blue Kimble, Lloyd, and Big Boi.

Tune in to The Bobby DeBarge Story on June 18 at 10p/9c.

Join us this June, as we celebrate our “Sounds of the Culture” all-month long and continue our tributes to The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop and the 15th Anniversary of our award-winning series Unsung.

