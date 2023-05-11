A Look Inside TV One’s NYC Premiere Screening of ‘The One’

Last night our lovely bachelor and bachelorette and our extraordinary hosts looked regal at the New York City premiere screening of The One!

We are exactly ONE week away from the premiere of our new Date Night Thursday show, and we can’t contain our excitement as Brent Underwood and Ashley Evans find their true loves!

Take a look at the amazing footage captured at TV One’s NYC premiere screening of The One below.

TV One and CLEO TV’s President, Michelle Rice

Our incredible President, Michelle Rice looked absolutely stunning last night at the premiere! And she perfectly captured our mood as we were counting down the minutes to watch The One’s first episode.

Michelle Rice with The One’s Hosts Kirk and Tammy Franklin

The extraordinary, and knowledgeable hosts, Kirk and Tammy Franklin were all smiles alongside Michelle Rice! We can’t wait to see what jewels this beautiful couple will share with not only Brent and Ashley, but us as well.

3. The One’s Heartthrob, Brent Underwood

Our guy, Brent was dressed to the NINES at the NYC premiere of our series, The One! We already know we’re going to be glued to our TV screens, as we see if this bachelor will turn in his player card once and for all.

The One’s Beautiful Bachelorette, Ashley Evans

Ashley Evans, our gorgeous bachelorette took our breath away as she slayed in her red-carpet look! We are beyond excited to see how this no-nonsense chemist will find her Mr. Right throughout the Date Night Thursdays series.

Michelle and Brent

Michelle and Brent shared their mutual excitement for the big screening!

Ashley and Brent

Our awesome bachelor and bachelorette, Brent and Ashley looked super stoked as we counted down the minutes until our New York City fam saw the first episode of The One!

Michelle and Ashley

We just love seeing the true essence and representation of strong, beautiful Black women that Michelle and Ashley are serving in this pic!

Fans Party and Mingle Until “The One’s” Screening

Fans were having a blast during the NYC Premiere Screening of The One!

Ladies Showing Love to TV One and “The One” Cast

Ladies that came out and shown TV One and The One fan love were absolutely stunning!

The Fellas Were Representing Too

The ladies weren’t the only ones that popped out last night, the fellas were in the building as well.

Moments Before Screening “The One’s” First Episode

Moments before our NYC crew filled up the venue and watched Brent’s and Ashley’s journey to finding love.

“The One” Goods

You can’t expect us not to have a great bar menu to set the mood.

“The One” on the Big Screen

Ohhh don’t our amazing hosts look perfect on the big screen?

Kirk and Tammy Take the Stage

Our brilliant hosts, Kirk and Tammy took the stage after the successful screening, to discuss and share their experiences while filming the series.

Ashley and Brent Gives Themselves and TV One a Standing Ovation

After the screening of our new dating series, Ashley and Brent shared the love that they felt among the audience.

Isn’t the cast of The One impeccable?!

Tammy Franklin and the Women of “The One”

Ok, ladies! Don’t hurt ’em too bad now!

Michelle Discusses TV One’s “The One”

Michelle gave us some great insight to our brand-new Date Night Thursdays series, and we cannot wait for you all to watch it along with us!

Tell us below if you think Ashley and Brent both successfully find their true love! Be sure to tune in the premiere of The One Thursday, May 18th at 8P/7C only on TV One!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.