Kirk and Tammy Franklin Host TV One’s Brand-New Dating Series, The One

Date night Thursdays on TV One just got juicier!

We’ve witnessed the legendary career of 19-time Grammy-award-winning gospel icon Kirk Franklin. But, did you know he and his wife, Tammy Franklin, are successful part-time Cupids? We’ve seen them as the power couple, but now, get ready to see them as matchmakers!

“When it comes to love, Tammy and I are the unofficial matchmakers. And now we’re switching up the game bringing our matchmaking expertise to the big screen,” Kirk said.

Kirk and Tammy are the hosts of TV One’s brand-new dating series, The One.

As the Franklins help an Atlanta bachelor and bachelorette, they will also share their secrets for maintaining a happy, healthy marriage.

“Being married 27 years, does give us experience, plus I’m not the same person that I was at 25,” Tammy said.

Enter Brent and Ashley. Both attractive and successful, have long struggled to find soulmates. Now, with a little guidance from the Franklins, the two will embark on a journey filled with sexy suitors and colorful activities as they seek to find The One.

Brent and Ashley will meet two new possible matches each week. At the end of each episode, they will have to choose which of their dates are more suitable to be the soulmate they’ve been seeking. The others will be sent home. Sounds intriguing.

After a series of these dates, the chosen suitors will move into The One Mansion with Brent and Ashley where they will compete for the hearts of our beloved hero dates. This is going to be good!

Will Ashley and Brent be able to make the necessary effort towards finding The One with Kirk and Tammy’s guidance? Or will they fall into their old ways, and hold on to their players cards?

Be sure to tune in the premiere of The One Thursday, May 18th at 8P/7C only on TV One!

