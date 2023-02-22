Meet the Besties: Adrian and Emanuel | Asking for a Friend

CLOSE

Are you loving Asking for a Friend as much as we are?

It’s Week 3, and we are hooked, wondering who these BFF pairs will pick for each other’s potential partner.

Next up to put each other on is a duo of best friends turned business partners: Adrian and Emanuel.

These Atlanta bachelors have known each other since high school and have been looking for their special person.

After having a fun time in the Atlanta dating scene, Adrian and Emanuel say they each are ready to settle down and be in committed relationships.

Adrian, who identifies as a serial dater, typically puts looks over substance. However, he says his intentions are to date with a purpose.

On the other hand, Emanuel has been focused on his career versus dating, and prefers to connect with one woman at a time.

For their double-blind date, these two bachelors decided to get adventurous and picked out a venue with a skating rink, volleyball court and bull ride!

Hmm… will these guys come through for each other with good date picks that make them really consider tossing their player cards out of the window? We can’t wait to find out!

Be sure to tune in to Asking for a Friend, Thursday February 23rd at 8P/7C only on TV One!

