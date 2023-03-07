Meet the Besties: Chrisy & Cherritta | Asking for a Friend

by Jhanaya Belle

March 7, 2023

As we gear up for this week’s episode of Asking for a Friend, we can’t get enough of seeing our besties help each other find love!

This week’s BFF pair Chrisy and Cherritta are two lovely women who are ready to find their forever person!

Chrisy and Cherritta have been inseparable for two years after meeting while out to dinner with a mutual friend they no longer consider to be friends.

Now that we got that out of the way, TV One would like to introduce you all to Chrisy and Cherritta.

Introducing our first bestie is Chrisy Pritchard. Christy is a 38-year-old scalp micropigmentation specialist who was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee.

She moved to Atlanta 8 years ago, and during her 8 years living in Atlanta she has only been in one relationship, and she denies ever having fallen in love.

Nonetheless, our girl Chrisy is ready for someone who dates strategically and is searching for their life partner!

When it comes to looking for a partner, Chrisy prefers not to date any man with children. He must also be a strong man over 6 feet tall with “kissable lips.”

Next up is our girl, Cherritta!

Cherritta was born in Toronto, Canada, however she has spent the last nine years living in Atlanta. She earned her nursing degree prior to relocating to the United States.

The mother of three believes her poor dating history is a result of her previous severe commitment problems. But now that she’s ready, she’s looking for both her best friend and her true love.

Cherritta admits to dating “ugly” men and doesn’t think appearances matter, but he must have great teeth and… ALL his limbs!

As Chrisy and Cherritta help each other find love, Chrisy thinks Cherritta is searching for her soul mate, but she is aware of the pressure to surround her children with the right kind of men.

On the other side, Cherritta doesn’t want Chrisy to settle since she knows that she deserves much better than the men she has been dating.

Chrisy and Cherritta truly want each other to be content and have the most devoted partner possible. They will keep going until they find each other fun, loving, devoted mates since they both feel that they deserve it.

Will these two besties find each other’s next partners successfully?

Be sure to tune in to Asking for a Friend, Thursday March 2 at 8P/7C only on TV One! Plus, join the conversation on social media. Live tweet with us during the show using #AFAFTVOne!

