Meet the Besties: Chelsea and Dejane | Asking for a Friend

by Jhanaya Belle

March 1, 2023

We just can’t get ENOUGH of the first season of Asking for a Friend!

As we continue to watch folks pick out their best friend’s next potential boo, meet this week’s duo: Chelsea and Dejane!

These Mississippi-based southern belles have known each other for two years after meeting each other at an event. Although this bestie pair has only known each other for two years, they stated that it feels like they’ve known each other for a lifetime.

Let’s introduce you to these lovely southern belles, shall we?

First up is Chelsea Smith, who is an IT engineer/radio host located in Atlanta, GA.

Chelsea was born in Jackson, Mississippi and raised as a preacher’s kid in a Southern Baptist household.

The 36-year-old IT engineer earned her degree in CSB School of Broadcasting in Atlanta.

When looking for a partner, Chelsea is ready to meet someone who has true patience and a desire for love because she is the first to confess that her dating history has not been fantastic.

Her deal-breakers are her toxic attitude, low emotional quotient, lack of self-assurance, and unemployment. Chelsea is attracted to men with neatly polished shoes, attractive smiles, well-groomed nails, and neat hairlines. She also adores a man with no belly, of course!

Now that we gotten to know Chelsea, here’s what you should know about Dejane!

Dejane Hill was also born Jackson, Mississippi, but she was raised in Vicksburg.

She never had a close relationship with her father growing up, and her mother passed away in 2015. She currently holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a certification in event planning.

Dejane was married at age 22 and divorced at age 25. She hasn’t had a steady dating life since. Now, she’s looking for a lifelong companion who she can share real love and pleasure with.

Dejane is searching for a taller man with a lovely beard, straight teeth, and strong arms that can make her giggle.

According to Dejane, Chelsea hasn’t dated any guys who are on par with her and needs to find a compatible spouse. Chelsea claims that despite Dejane’s lack of a love life, she deserves to discover real love.

Will these two Mississippi gals find love?

