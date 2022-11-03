TV One’s ‘Uncensored’ Spotlights Deon Cole

by Jhanaya Belle

November 3, 2022

Photo by: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/WireImage

At TV One we keep things #Uncensored.

And comedian and actor Deon Cole is the latest biggest star to speak freely about the mistakes he made along the way to becoming a celebrated actor and comedian.

This Chicago native began performing stand-up in a local comedy club, and after working with Def Jam, Comic View, and The Tonight Show, he gained notoriety.

As we approach the latest episode of Uncensored, we are looking at the wins of Deon Cole!

According to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution, Cole tried stand-up comedy for the first time in 1992 on the advice of a friend because he believed his quips could make anyone laugh heartily.

After thirty years, Cole’s unabashed sense of humor has propelled him far beyond comedy clubs and the $50 his friend first offered him.

The two-time NAACP Image Award winner played the quirky marketing executive Charlie Telphy in recurrent episodes of the popular ABC series Black-ish, and he reprises the role as an adjunct professor in the show’s Freeform spinoff, Grown-ish.

After working for Conan O’Brien for eight years as a writer, Cole was set to joined Black-ish in 2014 as a writer.

However, he ended up getting the acting role of Charlie after Kenya Barris, the show’s creator, suggested he accept it after late comedian Charlie Murphy declined it.

Cole has done stand-up on other shows like Mash Up, Lopez Tonight, and John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show.

To produce the sketch comedy program Deon Cole’s Black Box, Cole founded his own production business, Coled Blooded.

It debuted on TBS on June 10, 2013, however on October 25, 2013, it was cancelled. In 2017, Cole presided over the BET game show Face Value.

He appeared in a 30-minute set in the Netflix original series The Standups in 2017.

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted, a stand-up special, was made available on Netflix in October 2019.

Cole appeared on To Tell the Truth on June 25, 2020, and he earned the Doris Award, becoming the second panelist to do so.

To see this celebrated comedian in his raw state sharing his wins, trials and tribulations, catch an all-new episode of Uncensored Sunday, November 6th, at 10P/9C!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

