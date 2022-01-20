2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations Are In + TV One’s Unsung Made the List!

by Alana Seldon

Congratulations are in order! The list of nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced this week, and TV One’s Unsung nabbed one!

The NAACP presents the awards ceremony annually to honor outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

Unsung was nominated for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special).

Congratulations to all nominees! 🎉Your brilliance in amplifying #OurStories continues to push the culture forward. Thanks to everyone for following our nominees reveals. See link in bio for the full list of nominees and to cast your vote!#NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/teoTu3XawJ — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) January 18, 2022

The documentary series is among the following contenders in that category: Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC), NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC), Soul of A Nation (ABC) and The Reidout (MSNBC).

There aren’t many things better than watching the world celebrate Black Excellence, and the NAACP Image Awards has been committed to recognizing our people and stories for over five decades.

Unsung most recently won the award in 2019.

The beloved series, which first aired in November of 2008, pulls back the curtain on “The People You Know. The Stories You Don’t.” Some of the music industry’s top R&B and soul artists, along with people who know them well, reveal the ups and downs of their careers.

This year’s winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony, which airs Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c on BET. Click here for a full list of nominees.

The two-hour special will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson.

Cast your votes here for the programs of your choice. Voters are allowed to submit one ballot per email.

Kudos to the amazing talent & crew on Unsung for your tremendous work year-round on this beloved hit series!

