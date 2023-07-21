A Mother’s Intuition

A Mother’s Intuition Presents: Why Black Moms Are High Priority

Share the video

Share this link via

Or copy link

Racial disparities in healthcare greatly affect new Black mothers, being that they are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related issue than white women. TV One’s all-new original thriller, A Mother’s Intuition, takes a deep dive into the issue. Kym Whitley, Angela B. Logan, Dr. DeeDee Freeman, Tatiana T. Melendez, and Dr. Holly Carter joined for a live series special. Don’t miss the premiere Sunday at 9p/8c!

More Videos

More from TV One
Choosing the One | The One

It All Comes Down to the Final Decisions | The One

1d

Ashanti Reveals When She Fell In Love With Hip-Hop: ‘My First Vinyl Was Run DMC’

1d

Billy Porter Says He Has To Sell His House Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

3d

Research Suggests Confederate Monuments Correlate With Low Voter Turnout Among Black Communities

3d

Reflecting On Ferguson and the Death of Mike Brown 9 Years Later

3d

Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

3d

Top Shows

First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder

A Mother’s Intuition

The One

Sins of the City

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close