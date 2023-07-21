A Mother’s Intuition Presents: Why Black Moms Are High Priority
Share the video
Share this link via
Or copy link
Racial disparities in healthcare greatly affect new Black mothers, being that they are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related issue than white women. TV One’s all-new original thriller, A Mother’s Intuition, takes a deep dive into the issue. Kym Whitley, Angela B. Logan, Dr. DeeDee Freeman, Tatiana T. Melendez, and Dr. Holly Carter joined for a live series special. Don’t miss the premiere Sunday at 9p/8c!