Spelman Stunners Who Shined At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Spelman stunners who shined at Homecoming 2025

Published on October 27, 2025

SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

We’re back in the Atlanta University Center–this time, with the Spelman stunners who shined alongside their Morehouse brothers at the famed SpelHouse Homecoming where beauty and Black excellence intersect in the heart of Atlanta.

Founded in 1881 as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, the private, all-female College is a “global leader in the education of women of African descent with an unwavering dedication to academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and the intellectual, creative, ethical, and leadership development of its students,” according to its site.

Known for producing dynamic Black graduates, Spelman was crowned as the No. 1 HBCU in the nation by U.S. News & World for the 19th consecutive year.

“Being recognized as the nation’s top HBCU for the 19th consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and the empowerment of our students,” said Spelman Interim President Roz Brewer.

“We are proud of our legacy of excellence and student success and stand ready to boldly embrace our future. As we continue to lead in liberal arts education and social mobility, we remain committed to preparing our students for the world as it is and as they will shape it.”

With more than 2,100 students from 43 states and 10 foreign countries, Spelman continues to empower women to engage the many cultures of the world while inspiring a commitment to positive social change through service.

Notable alums include Bernice King, Alice Walker, Stacey Abrams, Tati Gabrielle, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Esther Rolle.

Where do you rank SpelHouse’s Homecoming among the HBCUs? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Spelman stunners on the flip.

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

