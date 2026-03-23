UPDATE: Tuskegee Coach Benjy Taylor Files $1M Lawsuit Against Morehouse College After Being Handcuffed & Escorted Off Court

Tuskegee University men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor has filed a federal civil lawsuit seeking more than $1million in damages after he was handcuffed and escorted off the court following a postgame incident at Morehouse College.

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According to NBC News, the lawsuit filed Friday, March 20, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta, names Morehouse College and two campus police officers identified as R. Clark and M. Roberson as defendants.

Handcuffed In Front Of Thousands

As previously reported, the incident took place on January 31 at Forbes Arena after Morehouse defeated Tuskegee 77 to 69. NBC News states that as players lined up for the postgame handshake, Taylor was detained by campus police and placed in handcuffs in front of a crowd that included his family.

The lawsuit states that Taylor was marched off the court and was not charged with a crime.

Claims Of Failed Security And Escalation

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Taylor alleges in the lawsuit that the situation escalated due to a lack of security enforcement during the game. He claims members of the Morehouse football team were taunting Tuskegee players and using profanity toward coaches and staff.

Taylor said he requested those individuals be removed from the baseline area out of concern for his players’ safety.

According to the filing, officer R. Clark “chose to laugh and turn his back at the remarks and insults directed at the Tuskegee bench.”

NBC News reports that after the game, when Taylor again asked for the individuals to be removed as they entered the court, Clark instead “proceeded to handcuff Coach Taylor in presence of thousands of spectators, including members of Coach Taylor’s family.”

Emotional And Professional Toll

Taylor says he’s suffered physical damages, emotional distress, and financial losses as a result of the incident.

Speaking at a press conference, Taylor reflected on the impact of the moment, saying, “That’s my life’s work. I won’t be remembered for that. I’ll be remembered for this.”

He continued,

“From a mentally, emotional, physical standpoint, this has been one of the roughest things I’ve ever had to go through. I lost 11 pounds. I can’t sleep more than two or three hours without assistance.”

Support From Tuskegee Leadership

Tuskegee University President Mark Brown and athletic director Reginald Ruffin publicly supported Taylor following the incident.

In a statement, they said Taylor acted “solely out of his fundamental responsibility to protect his student athletes and staff particularly in an environment where agreed upon and customary game management and security protocols were not properly carried out.”

Conference Fallout And Legal Stakes

NBC News reports that the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference later fined Morehouse for failing to meet conference safety standards, though the amount was not disclosed.

Taylor’s attorney, Harry Daniels, told The Associated Press that the incident has caused lasting reputational harm.

“This is going to be the stigma surrounding him the rest of his career like a scarlet letter,” Daniels said.

Morehouse College and the officers named in the lawsuit have not publicly responded.

UPDATE: Tuskegee Coach Benjy Taylor Files $1M Lawsuit Against Morehouse College After Being Handcuffed & Escorted Off Court was originally published on bossip.com