Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

Celebrity tributes are pouring in following the devastating news of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s passing. The actor—who made history as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show—reportedly drowned off the coast of Costa Rica while on vacation on Sunday, July 20. He was 54.

Warner wasn’t just a TV icon—he was family to a generation of Black viewers. Whether you crushed on Theo’s teenage charm or discovered Warner later through his other TV and film roles, you felt his presence.

The news has sent shockwaves through the culture. Black Hollywood is in shock – and collective mourning. Social media has lit up with photos, clips, and touching words from celebrities and fans alike.

Celebrities Mourn Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Niecy Nash shared her heartbreak on Instagram:

“My God 💔 we just spoke. You were giving me my flowers for my work in @grotesqueriefx and we talked about how happy we both were in our marriages. Damn friend 🥲 You were a cornerstone of The Cosby Show. We all loved Theo! Never to be forgotten. You will be missed. Rest Easy 🕊️ @malcolmjamalwar 🙏🏾”

Tracee Ellis Ross remembered him not only as a cultural icon, but as a colleague and friend from their days on Reed Between the Lines:

“I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place.”

Tracee also posted a nostalgic photo carousel, including their Upscale magazine cover, capturing their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Jennifer Hudson wrote simply and powerfully:

“Devastated by this news. Truly heartbroken! Rest well, king.”

Beyoncé honored Warner on her website with a powerful message:

“Rest in power Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.”

Beyoncé updated her website with a tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner who passed away today. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8b0mt48tqr — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) July 21, 2025

And in a moving tribute, Viola Davis summed up what so many are feeling:

“Theo was OUR son, OUR brother, OUR friend… He was absolutely so familiar, and we rejoiced at how TV got it right!! But… Malcolm got it right… and now… we reveled in your life and are gutted by this loss. We will speak your name — always. 💔🕊🙏🏿”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Through The Years: Pictures

For so many of us, Warner wasn’t just “Theo”—he was the big brother we wanted, the class clown who was also wise, the reminder that Black boys could be layered and lovable on TV. He gave 80s babies a glimpse of themselves. And he did it with charm, wit, and a mesmerizing smile.

He matured alongside us, taking on new roles that kept him connected to the culture—from sitcoms to dramas to poetic spoken-word performances. Even when he wasn’t on screen, he was behind the scenes making moves.

In honor of the late actor, we’ve curated a gallery that captures his essence—from the early Cosby Show years to his recent red carpet moments. Scroll through to remember the swag, the smile, and the star power that made Malcolm-Jamal Warner unforgettable.

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Malcolm Jamal Warner On Set In 2025 Source:Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner continued acting exposing new audiences to his charm and skills on camera. Here is pictured on set of Fox’s “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” Season 3 taped in 2025. 2. Malcolm Jamal Warner At The 65th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner was one of several Black Hollywood celebs gracing the 65th GRAMMY Awards red carpet. He brought a relaxed yet tailored look to the glitz and glam affair. 3. Malcolm Jamal-Warner at the 2019 Fox Upfronts Source:Getty Malcolm Jamal-Warner attended the 2019 Fox Upfront in New York City looking debonair. He was there with other TV stars to talk to media and fans, further showing his continued impact on television. 4. Malcolm Jamal-Warner & Tracee Ellis Ross at the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party Source:Getty Tracee Ellis Ross remembered Malcolm-Jamal Warner fondly on social media. Her touching tribute talked about their time a TV husband and wife together and the friendship they shared. Here they are all smiles at the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party in 2017. 5. Malcolm-Jamal Warner & Erykah Badu at the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards Source:Getty Erykah Badu poses with Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards. Erykah served as a host for that year. Malcolm-Jamal, is that velvet? We love it! 6. Malcolm-Jamaal Warner at the benefit reading Of “110 Stories” Source:Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner was known for his contributions to younger generations, communities, and causes. He takes a moment to smile for cameras while taking part in the benefit reading of “110 Stories” on February 22, 2010 in Westwood, California. 7. Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the 2006 Emmy Awards – TV Guide after party Source:Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a regular to Hollywood A-list events, especially those centered around television and the big screen. Here he arrived at the 58th Primetime Emmy Awards TV Guide after party in a black jacket and pink button-down. But get into his locs. True fans remember his loc era – fondly. 8. Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the “The Basketball Diaries” Los Angeles Premiere in 1995 Source:Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends the Mann Festival Theater in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 1995. See his boyish charm, his relaxed style, and his stunning smile. 9. Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends “The Distinguished Gentleman” premiere in 1992 Source:Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner was the epitome of relaxed hip hop style back in the day. See his layered look at the Distinguished Gentleman premiere in 1992 in NYC. 10. Malcolm-Jamal Warner performs with Blair Underwood in Chicago in 1988 Source:Getty Malcolm-Jamal Warner loved to perform. From music to spoken word to acting and more, he did it all. In March 1988, Malcolm-Jamal Warner did a joint theatre performance with fellow actor Blair Underwood in Chicago.