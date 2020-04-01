Newsletter
Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the ’90s and the 00’s Are STILL Gorgeous

Published on April 1, 2020

1. Karyn Parsons

2. Tia Mowry Hardrict

Tia Mowry Reveals How Pay Inequality from ‘Sister, Sister’ Motivated Her Success.

3. Dawnn Lewis

4. Brandy

5. Elise Neal

6. Whoopi Goldberg

7. Lynn Whitfield

8. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett on being ‘paid fairly’ after becoming one of television’s highest-paid actresses

9. Tichina Arnold

10. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Our favorite Sheryl Lee Ralph moments through the years

11. Yvette Nicole Brown

12. Holly Robinson Peete

13. Queen Latifah

14. MC Lyte

15. Regina King

16. Mari Morrow

17. Gabrielle Union

18. Halle Berry

19. Meagan Good

20. Regina Hall

21. Vivica A. Fox

22. Lela Rochon

23. Garcelle Beauvais

24. Robin Givens

25. Jenifer Lewis

26. Sanaa Lathan

27. Lisa Raye

28. Tatyana Ali

29. Nia Long

30. Jada Pinkett Smith

31. Tamera Mowry Housley

32. Loretta Devine

33. Jackee Harry

