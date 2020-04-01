Our Favorite Leading Ladies From the '90s and the 00's Are STILL Gorgeous
Our Favorite Black Female Leads From the ’90s and the 00’s Are STILL Gorgeous
1. Karyn Parsons
2. Tia Mowry Hardrict
Tia Mowry Reveals How Pay Inequality from ‘Sister, Sister’ Motivated Her Success.
3. Dawnn Lewis
4. Brandy
5. Elise Neal
6. Whoopi Goldberg
7. Lynn Whitfield
8. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett on being ‘paid fairly’ after becoming one of television’s highest-paid actresses
9. Tichina Arnold
10. Sheryl Lee Ralph
11. Yvette Nicole Brown
12. Holly Robinson Peete
13. Queen Latifah
14. MC Lyte
15. Regina King
16. Mari Morrow
17. Gabrielle Union
18. Halle Berry
19. Meagan Good
20. Regina Hall
21. Vivica A. Fox
22. Lela Rochon
23. Garcelle Beauvais
24. Robin Givens
25. Jenifer Lewis
26. Sanaa Lathan
27. Lisa Raye
28. Tatyana Ali
29. Nia Long
30. Jada Pinkett Smith
31. Tamera Mowry Housley
32. Loretta Devine
33. Jackee Harry
More from TV One