Pop Culture

Damon Dash Files For Bankruptcy After Facing $25M Debt Amid Mounting Health Struggles

Published on September 7, 2025

Rolling Out 2018 Ride Conference

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Damon Dash said that his health is under control on a recent episode of his new podcast, Bosses Take Losses. While he’s still beefing with Camron, who said Dash lost his edge after leaving Roc-A-Fella, he also wanted to set the record straight on some of his health challenges.

We all saw his dentures fall out this time last year when he was in the midst of another beef with 50 Cent. He says that he’s broken five implants but that he’s getting his dental situation fixed.

“Get your jokes, but know that right now I’m in my dentist’s office tomorrow,” the 54-year-old said on the podcast. “I’m getting a surgery and hopefully by the time y’all see this, I’ll have some new teeth.”

In the podcast, Dash was shown with a bandage over his eye, which he explained was a result of surgery to address a complication of diabetes. He says he has a “floater” which some people get as they age, but what he says was due to his diabetes.

As defined by The Mayo Clinic, a floater is when the jelly-like substance in your eyes liquefies and contracts. People see them as floating dark specs that seem to be moving, but are generally out of your line of sight. Diabetics can develop diabetic retinopathy, which sometimes requires surgery, as Dash explains.

“Yesterday I got a surgery in my eye because I had to remove liquid that’s in my eye because I’m diabetic,” Dash said. “You can diabetes-shame me if you want, but other diabetics can relate. You get these things that are called floaters in your eye, and I got gel—everyone does in their eye, it makes the blood stay there, so they had to take the gel out.”

Dash has had a tough week financially. According to People, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, claiming he’s more than $25 million in debt and his personal assets only amount to $4,350.

People says he “listed his monthly income as $0, and said he does not own a house, car or any electronics, save for his $500 cell phone.”

One of his biggest expenses (which is more than $647,000,) is his domestic support obligations he owes the mothers of his children, including Rachel Roy, Cindy Morales, and Linda Williams.

See social media’s reaction to Dash’s latest woes below.

Damon Dash Files For Bankruptcy After Facing $25M Debt Amid Mounting Health Struggles

