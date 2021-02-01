Black Romance Movies
1. 'Carmen Jones' – 1954
2. 'Claudine' – 1974
3. 'Mahogany' – 1975
4. 'Boomerang' – 1992
5. 'Poetic Justice' – 1993
6. 'Jason's Lyric' – 1994
7. 'Love Jones' – 1997
8. 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' – 1998
9. 'The Best Man' – 1999
10. 'Love & Basketball' – 2000
11. 'Save the Last Dance' – 2001
12. 'Brown Sugar' – 2002
13. 'Deliver Us From Eva' – 2003
14. 'Daddy's Little Girls' – 2007
15. 'Why Did I Get Married' – 2007
16. 'Just Wright' – 2010
17. 'Jumping the Broom' – 2011
18. 'Think Like A Man' – 2012
19. 'About Last Night' – 2014
20. 'Moonlight' – 2016
21. 'Southside With You' – 2016
22. 'If Beale Street Could Talk' – 2018
23. 'Sylvie's Love' – 2020
