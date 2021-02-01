Newsletter
Black Romance Movies

Published on February 1, 2021

1. 'Carmen Jones' – 1954

2. 'Claudine' – 1974

3. 'Mahogany' – 1975

4. 'Boomerang' – 1992

5. 'Poetic Justice' – 1993

6. 'Jason's Lyric' – 1994

7. 'Love Jones' – 1997

8. 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' – 1998

9. 'The Best Man' – 1999

10. 'Love & Basketball' – 2000

11. 'Save the Last Dance' – 2001

12. 'Brown Sugar' – 2002

13. 'Deliver Us From Eva' – 2003

14. 'Daddy's Little Girls' – 2007

15. 'Why Did I Get Married' – 2007

16. 'Just Wright' – 2010

17. 'Jumping the Broom' – 2011

18. 'Think Like A Man' – 2012

19. 'About Last Night' – 2014

20. 'Moonlight' – 2016

21. 'Southside With You' – 2016

22. 'If Beale Street Could Talk' – 2018

23. 'Sylvie's Love' – 2020

