Newsletter
Close
Celebrity News

Pioneering Brooklyn MC Sparky D Dies At 61

MC Sparky D began her career in in early 1980s and was one of the key figures in the "Roxanne Wars" battles on wax.

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Roxanne Roxanne" New York Premiere

MC Sparky D was a key Hip-Hop figure in the 1980s after getting involved in the “Roxanne Wars” battles on wax. Last weekend, MC Sparky D passed away, with Hip-Hop fans remembering her legacy.

Sparky D, born Doreen C. Broadnax, grew up in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, New York.

As seen in a 2022 profile on Business Insider featuring the pioneering women of Hip-Hop, it was highlighted that Sparky D’s most notable track is the track “Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through,” delivered in response to Roxanne Shanté‘s “Roxanne’s Revenge” diss track against U.T.F.O.

After joining a rap collective known as The Playgirls, Sparky D was introduced to producer Spyder D. Reportedly, after hearing “Roxanne’s Revenge” on the radio, Spyder D recruited Sparky D to record the response track, which kicked off the Roxanne Wars.

Sparky D released her debut album, This Is Sparky D’s World, in 1988, and she remained a fixture in Hip-Hop, appearing alongside legends such as Kool DJ Red Alert, MC Shy D, and her on-wax rival, Roxanne Shanté, among others.

MC Sparky D was 61.

Photo: Getty

Pioneering Brooklyn MC Sparky D Dies At 61 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video  |  Alana Seldon

For My Man

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video  |  Alana Seldon

Unsung

News  |  Weso

Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Karmelo Anthony Gets New Legal Team As Appeal Process Begins

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close