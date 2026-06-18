Forever First Daughters Malia & Sasha Obama Reunite With Parents For Rare Public Appearance At Star-Studded Obama Presidential Center Opening

Malia and Sasha Obama make rare public appearance at the opening of their parents' presidential center

Barack Obama reflects on how Chicago shaped his leadership and purpose, calling the center a celebration of democracy

The star-studded event features performances honoring the Obamas' legacy and the center's focus on community resources

Malia and Sasha Obama stepped back into the spotlight for a rare public appearance on Thursday, June 18, joining their parents at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center, where celebs like Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Common hit the stage.

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

The sisters, who have largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving the White House nearly a decade ago, stood on stage alongside their parents, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, during the star-studded ceremony.

The South Side Chicago campus features a museum, event and concert spaces, public parkland, and a branch of the Chicago Public Library. While Malia, 27, and Sasha, 25, occasionally appear in family social media posts or at major events, public appearances with their parents remain rare.

Malia has spent recent years building a career in Hollywood, working with Donald Glover on projects including the TV series Swarm and her directorial debut short film, The Heart. Sasha, meanwhile, made headlines earlier this year when she joined her family at the NBA All-Star Game in California.

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

The opening ceremony marked the start of a weekend-long celebration as the $850 million center officially opens to the public on Juneteenth. Built over five years, the campus honors Obama’s historic presidency while offering community resources that include a civic center, athletic facilities, a playground, a community garden inspired by Michelle Obama’s White House vegetable garden, and a soaring museum dedicated to the former president’s legacy.

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Some of music’s biggest names helped commemorate the occasion. The Roots welcomed guests with a set that included classics such as “Change (Makes You Wanna Hustle),” “You Got Me,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” and “Jungle Boogie.” Jennifer Hudson officially kicked off the event by performing the National Anthem and a rendition of “To Dream the Impossible Dream.”

Christina Aguilera followed with a performance of “What a Wonderful World”…

while Eddie Vedder took the stage alongside young musicians from Guitars Over Guns to debut an original song written specifically for the ceremony.

“President Obama was aware that I would be playing music with young musicians from the neighborhood, but when he heard we were writing an original piece, a song just for the occasion, he said that might be a lot of work,” Vedder said. “And as usual, he was right. But it’s been great work, and it’s everything the center stands for. It’s inclusivity, it’s access to resources, it’s mentorship and opportunity. So we thank you for this opportunity.”

Later, John Legend paid tribute to Chicago legend Donny Hathaway with a performance of “Someday We’ll All Be Free” before reflecting on his long relationship with Obama.

“The first time I met President Obama, he was Sen. Obama. We met in his office almost 20 years ago, and he was contemplating running for president,” Legend said. “I told him, ‘You need anything from us, just let us know, we’ll be glad to help out.’ And help out we did. We were so grateful to be a part of this entire journey from the beginning, so grateful to see this beautiful facility here, honoring all the work that the Obamas did, but that all of us did together.”

Legend then welcomed Common to perform their Oscar-winning collaboration “Glory” alongside the United Voices of Chicago choir.

Nigerian star Tems also performed her hit “Wait for You” and shared a heartfelt message before taking the stage.

“I’m so blessed and honored to be here,” she said. “This one is to you, everyone in this room, to Mr. and Mrs.Obama, and to all the family.”

Stevie Wonder also performed much to the delight of the Obamas, who were seen singing along to “All I Do” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

He also brought fellow A-list artists to close out the celebratory event.

The afternoon also featured Barack Obama delivering the keynote address.

“Hello Chicago. Sweet home, Chicago,” former president Barack Obama said as he took the stage to cap the star-studded ceremony.

He first thanked the dignitaries and family members in attendance, including former President Joe Biden and his family.

“To Michelle, she did me wrong. She wouldn’t let me see her speech. She knew she was going to mess me up, but she did it anyway,” he said to laughs. “But she’s always made me better and I could not be more grateful.” Source: Pool / Getty

Obama reflected on arriving in Chicago in 1985 at age 23 in what he described as a “janky car” purchased in New York, determined to make a difference.

“It was here in this city, a city of broad shoulders, that I found what I was looking for, day by day, block by block,” Obama said.

He explained that Chicago shaped his understanding of leadership and community.

“Obama said in Chicago he learned that leadership ‘has less to do with titles or rank or chasing attention than with helping others find their voice.’”

“In other words, I found my purpose here, and I fortified my faith here, and I found my community here, friendships that would last a lifetime, and I found a girl from the South Side who has been my greatest blessing,” he said.

Obama also emphasized that Chicago was always the intended home for the presidential center.

“So for me, this center could not be any place else,” he said.

Looking ahead to America’s 250th anniversary, Obama said the center would celebrate the principles at the heart of the nation’s democracy.

“Will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious our democracy truly is,” he said.

“And that in the newly independent United States, there will be no kings or lords, no serfs or subjects, but only citizens,” Obama said. “Each of us free to pursue our own version of happiness and able to determine our collective fate through an elected representative government.”

He went on to connect the center’s mission to democratic ideals and civic engagement.

“A belief in the intrinsic dignity and worth of all people, and that no one is above the law or beneath its protection. A belief in checks and balances in our government, and an accountability that comes with an independent judiciary and a robust free press,” Obama said. “A belief that our military and law enforcement owe allegiance not to any president or political party, but to the people and our Constitution. A belief in the peaceful transfer of power after the people have spoken in fair and free elections, recognizing that in a large, complicated society like ours, no group or faction gets its way 100% of the time.”

Forever First Daughters Malia & Sasha Obama Reunite With Parents For Rare Public Appearance At Star-Studded Obama Presidential Center Opening was originally published on bossip.com