Videos Go Viral Showing People Abuse Black Stress-Relief Dolls In China

Source: Cultura Creative / Getty

In today’s episode of Anti-Blackness Is A Global Phenomenon, apparently, people in China are purchasing Black stress-relief dolls so they can relieve their angst by carrying out their fantasies of abusing Black people on inanimate objects.

Yes, it’s weird. Yes. It’s racist. No, no one who has been Black their entire lives should be surprised.

From NJ.com:

A popular squishy decompression toy known as the “Natasha doll” has triggered global condemnation after videos surfaced showing users in China subjecting Black versions of the doll to physical abuse. Clips shared on Chinese social media platforms feature individuals punching, stomping on, and pouring boiling water over the dark-skinned dolls. While lighter-toned variants were largely left untouched, OkayAfrica reported. An alleged explanation circulating online from a social media user in China suggested that the dark-skinned doll is preferred for mistreatment because its lighter-skinned counterpart appears too human-like and elicits more sympathy when damaged, according to Bored Panda. “Why are Black dolls specifically being put through extreme physical abuse? …It isn’t enough that the features here are reminiscent of minstrelsy [and] caricatures that were used in times past to justify the systemic oppression of Black people,” content creator Tanaïssa Dee said in a TikTok video Friday. She added, “This Africa baby doll lets you stretch it, hit it, squeeze it, debase it, and dehumanize it in anyway you want. …This is not ok. You can never get me to look at this and think it’s harmless.”

So, if the skin is too light, it’s too human-like, huh? Well, at least the white supremacists here in the U.S. can find some kind of common ground with the foreigners whom they already consider to be model minorities once they’re immigrants on this side of the Pacific — that is, when they’re not being unbelievably racist to them just like they are to Black and brown people.

Obviously, none of this is to say that all Asian’s are anti-Black, but just last week, we watched 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton‘s Chinese killer walk free, and it’s just one of the many stories and experiences we have that make the mock-lynching of Black dolls made in China not terribly shocking, although it’s disheartening all the same.

Then, of course, there’s the other bright red flag that needs to be addressed: Why are baby doll stress balls being made at all?

It’s not just racism we’re talking about here; it’s a complete lack of humanity, and it’s sad.

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Videos Go Viral Showing People Abuse Black Stress-Relief Dolls In China was originally published on newsone.com