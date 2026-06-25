Ready to set sail? The Ultimate Party with a Purpose is back for the 25th year, with the same soul, but all new vibes!

ONE Voyage 2026 is celebrating its Silver Anniversary and everything about this cruise is sure to shine, as we make endless memories.

Don’t miss your opportunity to join us for six unforgettable nights aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, sailing from Miami to the Bahamas October 26 – November 1, 2026.

Space is limited. Book your cabin now at www.onevoyagecruise.com or call 214-495-1963.

What better place than at sea to indulge in music, culture, and community, all while supporting scholarships and resources for HBCUs? Plus, this year’s cruise is hosted by the one and only, Rickey Smiley!

Joining the party this year are superstars like T.I., Keith Sweat, Eric Benét, Dave Hollister, Jaheim, Rick Ross, The SOS Band, The Commodores and many more!

And the best part about it… ONE Voyage has something for everyone’s vibe.

From the celeb parties and music festivals to world class restaurants, spas and comedy shows, it’s sure to be a incredible experience from start to finish.

Don’t wait, cabins are booking up fast!

