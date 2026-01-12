Fans Slam 'Sinners' Snubs At Golden Globes
Ryan Coogler Thanks Audience For Golden Globes Win, Fans Slam ‘Sinners’ Snubs With ‘Y’all Klan?’ Clapbacks
Artistically, culturally, and historically, Sinners is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, but as awards season unfolds, fans are still the main ones giving the instantly iconic film its flowers.
On the Golden Globes stage, Ryan Coogler thanked the audiences that overwhelmingly showed up and showed out for Sinners as he accepted the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. However, fans debate whether award shows are snubbing in major categories or predictably perpetuating the same cautionary tales that played out onscreen.
Ryan Coogler’s Acceptance Speech
Regardless of the reception by the industry, Coogler was a class act, as always. He focused on the hundreds of crew members and millions of supporters who made the film and its success possible. While all the buzz is about beloved celebs decked out in designer drip, the writer/director emphasized the “grind” behind the scenes and “in the swamps.” Our fave filmmaker literally got it out of the mud!
“I just want to thank the audience for showing up. It means the world. This movie was made by hundreds of people. I just want to thank the audience for showing up. It means the world. This movie was made by hundreds of people. We don’t always, when we work in the film business, wear tuxedos and get glammed out. It’s usually a grind. We were wearing performance fishing gear…we were in the swamps,” Coogler said, after allowing his fellow producers, Sev Ohanian and wife Zinzi Coogler, to speak first.
Even after taking the helm of two major franchises and a record-breaking billion-dollar box office blowout, Coogler was still grateful even get his latest film in theaters. He takes none of this artistic achievement for granted, even if supporters speculate that his petty peers do.
“It was an honor on this movie to know that it was getting a theatrical release. We would remind people every day, in the dog days of summer in New Orleans — we would say, ‘Hey, big movie. People are going to see this — big theater.’ We didn’t know that they [the audience] would show up, and we thank them that they did.”
Check out the fan reactions to Sinners at the Golden Globes and how the beloved film really won big after the jump!
The Sinners Cast & Crew Didn’t Go Home Empty-Handed
Sinners fans are grumbling about a sparse showing on awards nights so far, but it wasn’t a total shutout. In addition to the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, Ludwig Göransson took home a Golden Globe for Best Original Score. As well-deserved as that was for a film whose heart and (a lot of) soul came from the music, viewers still seriously side-eyed how it went down. For some reason, that category didn’t air. Yet, they found time for cringe-worthy comedy and unexpected categories (with previews), like Podcasts.
At the Critics Choice Awards last week, the night went slightly better for Sinners. They still seemingly slept on it for major categories like Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan’s portrayal of three distinct characters, Best Film, or Best Director for Ryan Coogler. At least recognition came for Best Original Screenplay, Best Casting & Ensemble, Best Young Actor, and Best Score.
Nominations continue to pour in for Sinners, which has more than 400 and counting, according to IMDb. As some fans keep their hopes up for upcoming ceremonies, others argue that to rely on mainstream institutions to recognize Black excellence is to ignore history and the themes of the movie.
Some suspected that without the “white savior” trope, those who can’t (or won’t) see themselves in characters like Stack, Annie, or Delta Slim, will only find familiarity in monsters. We could never measure our success by the metrics and “merit” of those who never wanted to see us win in the first place.
Sinners Already Won More Than Any Awards Show Can Give
When it comes to dynamic creativity, innovation, and masterful execution, Sinners stood out as an obvious frontrunner for accolades since it hit theaters in April 2025. The historical horror film was more than a record-breaking blockbuster, although it earned several backhanded compliments for “overperforming,” like Coogler’s Black Panther. Everyone, from the film’s stunning stars to composer Göransson, performed at the top of their game to deliver a soul-stirring experience for fans who couldn’t get enough.
Months later, audiences sold out multiple shows again for a rare second theatrical run for Juneteenth, and again for Halloween. Between the impeccably researched cultural and historical references to the forever enchanting juke joint scene, Sinners has a resonant recipe for more replays than Baby Boy. This alone makes every frame, every note, and every line a triumph that will echo across the ages like Preacher Boy’s blues guitar.
Check out more hilarious, heated, and heartbroken reactions to the Sinners snubs at the Golden Globes after the flip!
Sinners Is Still The People’s Champ Of Cinema
Sinners took us in its arms and never let us go! See what the supporters and cinephiles have to say about the Sinners Golden Globes snubs.
