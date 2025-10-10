Keke Palmer’s Hair Chair Chat Turns Into A Love Letter To Brandy – And A Lesson In Cultural Impact

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Keke Palmer’s always down to share a behind-the-scenes moment, but her newest one is the reminder we didn’t know we needed. It’s hilarious, it’s heartfelt, and it’s taking us straight back to our ‘90s girl vibes.

Keke Palmer gives Brandy Her Flowers

In a new Instagram video, the actress and multi-hyphenate is in the hairstylist’s mid-install. Her lace front is getting prepped, her cap snug, and her stylist, Chrissy Zemura, is working her magic. That’s when Keke invites us into the moment as the topic of the day turns to Brandy.

What starts as a casual chat quickly becomes a full-on flowers-giving session. Keke and her stylist pay tribute to one of the most influential voices and beauty icons of the ‘90s.

Chrissy, who’s from Zimbabwe, reflects on how Brandy’s music and presence shaped her childhood all the way across the world. She recalls her mom loving Brandy, her own obsession with the singer, and how Moesha was a window into Black girlhood that transcended borders.

Keke listened, nodded, and agreed. The entire glam chair conversation hit home for anyone who grew up wanting microbraids or who learned what confidence looked like from Brandy’s blend of beauty, softness, and strength.

The timing for the chat couldn’t be better. Brandy is currently on tour with Monica for the first time, performing their classics and that timeless duet “The Boy Is Mine” -the track that once had fans choosing sides in one of pop culture’s most playful debates.

Brandy’s influence never stopped, and it’s more than just nostalgic. As she takes the stage and moments like this go viral, it’s clear that Brandy (and Monica) continue to help Black women around the world see themselves reflected and celebrated.

Not T-Swizzle!” — Keke Palmer’s Reminds Us Why Brandy’s Reign Still Matters

Then, just as the convo gets heartfelt, comedy enters stage left. Another woman in the hair and makeup trailer overhears them. She asks, “Are y’all talking about T-Swizzle?”

Keke blinks, then laughs. “T-Swizzle?!” The woman clarifies — “Taylor Swift.”

Both Keke and Chrissy break into uncontrollable laughter. The moment is pure Keke Palmer gold: sharp, joyful, and real. But beneath the laughter lies a cultural truth. Even in 2025, there’s still an assumption that global stardom only looks one way. That’s why moments like this matter.

Keke’s post hits that perfect mix of humor and heart, showing how Black women have always been cultural connectors. From Chrissy’s childhood memories in Africa to Keke’s infectious laughter, the clip reminds us how Black beauty, music, and storytelling ripple across the world -often without mainstream credit.

Keke captioned her post in part, alluding to this: “The diaspora is beautiful and we are connected more than we are apart. Sometimes the negativity is louder than the positive but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist! @chrissyzemurahair and I have these conversations all the time and ubuntuism (recognizing family everywhere) is apart of that. We all black whether you making collard greens, gumbo or callaloo.”

Brandy’s influence didn’t just shape a generation of Black girls in America; it reached across oceans and inspired women who had never set foot in Los Angeles or seen a CD cover in person. And now, as Brandy and Monica take the stage together for the first time, videos like Keke’s make it clear. The culture has receipts, laughter, and love for the legends who paved the way.

