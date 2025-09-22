The Flyest Fairytale: Go Inside Rapper Monaleo’s Viral Pink-Themed Wedding

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Weddings for many are magical, but when Monaleo tied the knot with Stunna 4 Vegas, the couple took the fantasy vibes to a whole new level. Streamed live to over a million viewers on TikTok, their big day felt like stepping inside a pink fairytale. The nuptials dripped in flowers and luxe details, with a love story that had everybody grabbing for tissues.

Monaleo Is A Walking Barbie: See The Bride’s Pink Gown, Flowers, & Accessories

Monaleo walked down the aisle looking like a real-life Barbie doll, serving over-the-top glam wrapped in pure elegance. Her ceremony gown was a vision: a dramatic blush-pink ballgown with an ornate bodice, intricate embroidery, and long lace sleeves that struck the perfect balance of regal and romantic. The cascading layers of the skirt shimmered as she moved, while a soft pink veil framed her face like a crown. Every detail whispered luxury – right down to the delicate gloves that matched her dress.

During the livestream, Monaleo later switched into a second gown to party with guests and family at the reception. Another pink stunner, this look was more fitted and dusted with sequins from head to toe. Her hair and beauty tied it all together: couture-level blush, sculpted cheekbones, soft bronzer, and romantic tendrils framing her face. In both ensembles, Monaleo looked flawless, radiant, and very much that girl.

The venue was a floral paradise. Walls of white and pink blossoms arched over the aisle, creating a dreamy backdrop as Monaleo made her grand entrance. Petals and blooms spilled across the floor, surrounding the couple in what felt like their own enchanted garden. The décor set the mood: an escape into a love-filled wonderland.

Stunna 4 Vegas Cries At The Sight Of His Bride Monaleo & The Internet Is In Shambles

Stunna 4 Vegas matched his bride’s fabulous fly. Dressed sharp in a pastel pink three-piece tux with a bow tie to match, he looked every bit her prince charming.

And his viral tears? Whew. The moment Monaleo appeared, he broke down. Fans couldn’t get enough of his vulnerability, calling it proof that “he really, really loves her” in the live comments.

Stunna 4 Vegas and Monaleo have been giving fans a peek into their love story for a minute now. The couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together in 2023. Then in July, they dropped their engagement photos and their official wedding date. By the time September rolled around, their wedding didn’t feel like a surprise.

Fans felt like guests to the wedding, tuning in as if they accepted an invitation with “a plus one.”

The wedding didn’t stop at looking good—it felt good too. Monaleo walked to Beyoncé’s “1+1,” the couple jumped the broom, and Bun B popped out for a surprise performance of “International Players Anthem.” Black love, tradition, and hip-hop history all collided in one unforgettable night.

As the newlyweds kissed and lit a unity candle, Monaleo turned to the livestream audience and said, “We married, y’all!” It was intimate and over-the-top at the same time. Very Gen Z, very now. And watching her glow in that pink dress with her man crying beside her, it was impossible not to feel the love.

Congratulations to the stylish hip hop couple!

The Flyest Fairytale: Go Inside Rapper Monaleo’s Viral Pink-Themed Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com