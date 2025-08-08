Today's Schedule
News

Eminem Surprises Fans At Documentary Premiere For 'Stans'

The real Slim Shady stood up.

Published on August 8, 2025

Barack-Obama-Rallies-Voters-in-Detroit
Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

Eminem keeps a relatively low profile so whenever he pops out consider yourself lucky. He recently made a surprise appearance for his documentary premiere.

As per TMZ Eminem is releasing a new project that examines his storied career through the lens of his immensely loyal fanbase. Named after his 2000 song of the same name, Stans also explores overzealous fandom culture and how it has impacted Em’s life as an entertainer who purposely stays out of the public eye. The film incorporates a mix of archival footage and interviews with select super fans who have a deep connection to his music. 

On Wednesday, August 6 the movie premiere was held at The Rooftop of Pier 17 in New York City. As expected, the event was sold out and in attendance were some of his loyal followers. To their shock, Eminem made a surprise appearance and sent the crowd into a frenzy. The “Without Me” MC gave a brief speech and revealed that he never thought the song “Stan” would mean so much to so many. “When I was writing this song I didn’t understand the impact that my music was having on people at the time. It was really surreal to me and it’s still surreal to me til this day to look out and see all you and see that my music has inspired you” he said. “This film is a thank you to all of you.”

Stans is in select theaters nationwide. You can see the official trailer below. 

Eminem Surprises Fans At Documentary Premiere For ‘Stans’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

