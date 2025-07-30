Keshia Knight Pulliam On Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death: “I Lost a Brother, But Gained An Angel”

Keshia Knight Pulliam played Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s little sister on TV. The two starred on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, growing up together on the groundbreaking sitcom.

Those fictional relationships seemed natural because, behind the scenes, the show’s cast was similarly bonded. Pulliam and Warner were especially close, remaining friends long after the show’s end and welcoming their daughters months apart.

Pulliam had not been among the former castmates and friends who posted about Warner’s death in a drowning accident in Costa Rica a week ago. She said in her Instagram story that she appreciated the supportive texts and phone calls, but she just needed some time to respond.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The 46-year-old actress finally posted, saying, “A week ago, I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel,” she wrote on a post showing Warner playing bass guitar at a City Winery performance. “I love you…I miss you….but we got our girls.” At the very end of the post, a short clip shows two girls together, likely their daughters, at what seems to be an animal sanctuary or farm.

Pulliam and Warner discussed their relationship a month ago on his podcast Not All Hood. When they were cast on The Cosby Show, Pulliam was 4 years old and Warner was 14. Offscreen, their brother/sister relationship endured and strengthened throughout the years as they both married and had children.

“She is more than my friend, she is family. Our bond goes way beyond The Cosby Show,” Warner said in his introduction. “We have both managed to navigate through the murky waters of child stardom with our souls and dignity intact.”

Joined by co-host Candace Kelley, Warner and Pulliam talked about their daughters’ friendship. Both of the girls are 8 years old, and their parents marveled at how they got along so well.

“Who would have thought we would have kids around the same age?” Pulliam said. “That’s weird, like, who knew? But I’m so grateful we did. I’m so grateful that with you coming to Atlanta, it’s so amazing how life evolves. You never know the twists and turns that it’s going to take. Malcolm came and said, ‘Oh, it’s temporary.’ I was like ‘Oh, OK, it’s cool.’ It was temporary, then it was a couple years, a couple more years, and I’m grateful, because I think this one change created the space for us to bring this relationship so currrent.”

Warner died on July 20 after he was caught in a rip current on vacation in Costa Rica. See how social media championed his life below.

Keshia Knight Pulliam On Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death: “I Lost a Brother, But Gained An Angel” was originally published on cassiuslife.com